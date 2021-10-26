U.S. markets closed

Getbee Exceeds Target With Oversubscribed Round of $1.8 Million Pre-Series A Funding

·3 min read

B2B Software Using Video to Create In-person Interactions between Brands and their Online Customers

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Getbee announced today that it has raised $1.8 million in first round, pre-series A, funding. The funding round was significantly oversubscribed and represents a unique mix of major technology investors such as Altitude Capital, B & Y Venture Partners, and +VC, as well as several strategic angels, including Magnus Olsson, who recently had an exit from Uber for $3.3 billion.

Today, customers do not get the same level of service online as compared to offline.

"Throughout history, commerce has always been about people buying from people. With Getbee, we are bringing back this experience to the digital era. Our vision is to transform the way billions of people buy and sell online," explains Getbee's founder and CEO, Thea Myhrvold.

Getbee empowers sales experts to engage directly with consumers online, the way they would in a physical store, sharing product recommendations and completing a purchase via video. This new approach to online retail is showing unprecedented results on sales conversion rate, average basket size, and customer lifetime value. "We are building a new market standard by combining the simplicity of a call and the power of e-commerce," continues Martial Dahan, Getbee's Head of Product.

Getbee works with clients like Dolce & Gabanna, Lancôme, and Dermalogica. The software is ideally suited for segments that have a consultative sales process, such as luxury, furniture, mobility, wellness, and much more. "Think about the last time you bought something online. Any purchase where the "customer gets" to talk to a real person is where we create value for brands, and it's exciting to see how this creates value across segments and verticals," says Izabella Naessa, Head of Sales.

Any purchase where the "customer gets" to talk to a real person is where we create value for brands, and it is exciting to see how this can work across segments.

Getbee will leverage this round of funding to accelerate its market adoption with leading retail brands. "The trillion-dollar e-commerce and retail industries need to find new ways to connect, engage, and convert their customers, while consumers are looking for a different kind of shopping experience that is both virtual and more personalized," said Gaith Yafi, Founder and Managing Partner of B & Y Venture Partners. "With Getbee, we are backing a high caliber team, led by an exceptional and passionate founder, that is ideally positioned to capitalize on these growing trends."

"We are excited to work with such sophisticated investors that align with our vision and values. It's especially interesting to note that less than 2% of venture capital goes to female founders, and we are proud to be a part of this change," says Myhrvold.

To learn more about Getbee, visit: http://www.GETBEE.com

About Getbee

Getbee is a B2B software that connects brands to their online customers via live video consultations. Working with global brands in the US, LATAM, Europe, and MENA and founded by serial entrepreneur Thea Myhrvold, Getbee is a pioneer in the relational economy. The software is also integrated with leading technology partners like Shopify and BigCommerce. The award-winning startup has also been recognized by the likes of Microsoft GrowthX and Expo2020 (The World Expo).

Press Contact:

Lynn Munroe
845-548-1211

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/getbee-exceeds-target-with-oversubscribed-round-of-1-8-million-pre-series-a-funding-301409172.html

SOURCE Getbee

