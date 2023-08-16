GetGo announces back-to-school gas sale of 50 cents off per gallon

GetGo gas stations, including this one on Sawmill Parkway in Powell, are offering 50 cents off fuel for customers who purchase their gas with AdvantagePay or myPerks Pay Direct for back-to-school season.

In honor of back-to school season, GetGo Café + Market announced that from Thursday through Sunday of this week all grades of fuel, including diesel, will be 50 cents off the posted per-gallon price at any location when customers pay with AdvantagePay or myPerks Pay Direct.

The myPerks Pay Direct payment option, the newer version of AdvantagePay, works as a debit card that customers can link to their bank accounts and is a part of the myPerks Loyalty Program, said Giant Eagle public relations manager Brandon Daniels.

Members with AdvantagePay are still eligible for the discount, although customers interested in becoming new loyalty members will be directed to sign up for the improved myPerks Pay Direct.

Signing up for myPerks Pay Direct is free and allows customers to save up to 30 cents off a gallon of gas, according to a news release.

Along with the back-to-school discount, GetGo is offering "an extra perk per dollar spent" at any GetGo, Market District, or Giant Eagle location for all myPerks Pay Direct members from now until Labor Day.

“This is a season of change for our guests. With students going back to college and parents getting back into the school routine, we hope this discount alleviates some of that stress,” Joel Hirschboeck, GetGo's senior vice president of fuel, said in a news release.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Gas station with Columbus outlets offering back-to-school sale