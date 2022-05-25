U.S. markets close in 4 hours 18 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,949.60
    +8.12 (+0.21%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,900.36
    -28.26 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,327.78
    +63.34 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.27
    +24.45 (+1.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.00
    +0.23 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.20
    -17.20 (-0.92%)
     

  • Silver

    21.90
    -0.17 (-0.76%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0669
    -0.0069 (-0.64%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7450
    -0.0150 (-0.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2537
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.2050
    +0.3760 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,634.73
    +558.60 (+1.92%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    658.64
    -12.36 (-1.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,533.64
    +49.29 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,677.80
    -70.34 (-0.26%)
     
WEF 2022:

Yahoo Finance is in Davos! Get the latest updates here

Getir, the $12B instant delivery startup, plans to axe 14% of staff globally and cut aggressive expansion plans

Ingrid Lunden
·5 min read

It continues to be a very rough week for e-commerce companies in Europe. In the latest development, TechCrunch has learned and confirmed that Getir -- the $12 billion quick commerce upstart that grocery essentials and sundries and promises delivery of them in minutes -- is cutting 14% of its staff globally. It's been estimated that the Turkish company employs some 32,000 people in the nine markets where it operates, which would work out to 4,480 people impacted by the downsizing.

In addition to the headcount, the company plans to curtail a lot of its capital-intensive expansion -- which will include hiring, marketing investments, and promotions. (Promotions in this context are not HR promotions, but the many discounts and free vouchers that quick commerce startups have been using to lure users to their platforms.)

According to a memo that we have seen -- which we are publishing below -- the cuts will vary by country. (One source in Berlin estimated that the cuts in that city alone will be around 400, although this is not a number Getir would confirm.) The company has confirmed that it will not be pulling out of any specific country as part of this. Getir currently operates in its home market of Turkey, as well as the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Portugal and the U.S.

This is a stark swing of the pendulum for a company that raised $768 million at an $11.8 billion valuation just two months ago.

But it's not a surprise in the wider market context we are in at the moment, with tech companies big and small all seeing a downturn in their finances and valuations in the face of a wider cooling of the market.

Just yesterday, one of Getir's big rivals in Europe, Gorillas, announced layoffs of 300 people and plans to explore strategic options, including sales or exits, in several European markets. Earlier in the week, Klarna -- the Swedish buy now, pay later company -- confirmed it would cut 10% of its workforce amid reports that it was seeking to raise money at a reduced valuation.

The world of instant grocery delivery specifically has been one that many would argue was ripe for right-sizing for a while now. Founded seven years ago, Getir was an early mover in the "instant grocery" market, but the last couple of years has seen an explosion of the category.

Covid-19 led to a change in consumer habits: in many cases stores were outright closed for periods of time, and people were less inclined to shop in person when they were open, and that led to a surge of people willing to try out shopping for groceries online for the first time. Many companies popped up, propped up by huge amounts of VC investment, to serve those consumers, and a sizable proportion of these startups were based on the premise of "instant" delivery, with items coming to your door within minutes of ordering, mimicking (or even reducing) the time it would take to quickly run to a physical store.

Even before the capital markets collapsed earlier this year, several smaller startups either shut down or got acquired -- Getir being one of the consolidators, alongside other big players like Gopuff, Flink and Gorillas. That's a trend that has continued into 2022, and there will likely be even more to come.

Companies like Klarna and Getir may be coming from different corners of the world of commerce, but they share something in common: both are backed by Sequoia. The storied VC just this week put together an alarm-bell presentation for its portfolio companies, running through the state of the market today and some guidance on how to help weather the storm. The 50-slide presentation -- which a source has shared with us -- covered topics like runway extension, fundraising in difficult markets, leadership in uncertain times, and forecasting.

Pointedly for a company like Getir -- which, similar to its rivals, has been raising hundreds of millions of dollars to pump into aggressive expansion strategies involving splashy ad campaigns, extensive operations infrastructure in urban areas, and lots of promotions to bring on more consumers -- one slide was titled "Growth at all costs is no longer being rewarded."

The presentation's message appears to have definitely hit home for Getir.

The memo follows below. We'll update this post as we learn more, and we're sending our best wishes to those impacted by this news.

Today is one of the most difficult days since we founded Getir, because we have to make tough decisions about our people organization that will adversely affect some of our team members.

Rising inflation and the deteriorating macroeconomic outlook around the world pushes all companies, especially in the tech industry and including Getir, to adjust to the new climate.

With a heavy heart, we today shared with our team the saddening and difficult decision to reduce the size of our global organization. At a global headquarter base, our reduction will be about 14%. Numbers will vary by country.

We do not take these decisions lightly. We will do right by every person throughout this process in line with Getir’s values of being a good and fair company. We will also decrease spending on marketing investments, promotions, and expansion.

There is no change in Getir’s plans to serve in the nine countries it operates. In these tough times, we are committed to leading the ultra-fast grocery delivery industry that we pioneered seven years ago.

Recommended Stories

  • Magellan Midstream Partners Is Close to Discovering a Major Upside Breakout

    Magellan Midstream Partners is a publicly traded partnership that primarily transports, stores and distributes petroleum products. The stock was raised to an "overweight" rating with a $57 price target by a major sell-side firm Wednesday. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline into February followed by a modest rise.

  • 3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

    The Permian Basin is preparing to unleash a torrent of gas to meet exploding LNG demand, and the pipeline industry could benefit in a big way

  • Energy Transfer Is Looking to Add a New Fuel Source

    Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is already one of the most diversified midstream companies in the country. The master limited partnership (MLP) has assets up and down the oil and natural gas value chain, providing a full range of services from the wellhead to the water. One potential new source of growth it's exploring is expanding into the petrochemical industry.

  • Billionaire Steven Cohen Bets Big on These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    The markets these days are flashing warning signs for investors. High inflation and slowing GDP growth threaten a return to the stagflation of the late 70s, while China’s strict anti-COVID lockdowns and the Russia-Ukraine war are working together to keep supplies of oil, food, and manufactured goods short, supply chains tangled – and prices high. In short, it’s an investment environment that cries out for defensive plays. Dividend stocks are clear choice for investors looking to buy in. Their ap

  • World’s Oil-Growth Engine Is About to Slow Despite $100 Crude

    (Bloomberg) -- In a world crying out for more oil, a dusty stretch of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico is one of the only places that can deliver. But even with crude above $100 a barrel, producers in the Permian and other US shale basins are riding the brakes. Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenHungary’s Orban Declares State

  • These 4 Energy Stocks Are Gushing Cash. Why They’re Worth a Look.

    Oil and gas producers have shifted their business models to prioritize profitability. The new philosophy has helped their stocks and financial results.

  • Toyota Revs Up Race With Tesla

    The first purpose-built electric vehicle from the world’s best-selling auto brand is an important test case for the industry’s transition to battery technology.

  • Top Energy Stocks for June 2022

    The energy sector is composed of companies focused on the exploration, production, and marketing of oil, gas, and renewable resources around the world. Energy sector stocks include upstream companies that primarily engage in the exploration of oil or gas reserves, such as Devon Energy Corp. Downstream companies include Marathon Petroleum Corp., which refines and processes oil and gas products for delivery to consumers. Among the industry’s biggest players are Chevron Corp. and ExxonMobil Corp.

  • Oil Fluctuates as US Fuel Stockpiles Fall Less Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil paired gains after a US government report showed US fuel stockpiles fell at a slower pace and refineries boosted runs to the highest in years, signaling some relief for tight markets. Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas AttackTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenHungary’s Orban Declares State of Emergency Over War, EconomyWest Texas Intermediate futures tr

  • Why Shale Drillers Are Pumping Out Dividends Instead of More Oil and Gas

    Compensation plans that once paid executives to boost output now encourage cost cuts and shareholder returns, despite the jump in energy prices.

  • What Correction? These 3 Stocks Have Doubled in 2022

    A broader market correction is having no impact on the stocks of an oil and gas producer, a refiner, and an oilfield services company.

  • David Einhorn Having a Banner Year in 2022: 10 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss the 2022 portfolio of David Einhorn and his 10 favorite stock picks. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Einhorn’s stock picks and hedge fund performance, go directly to David Einhorn Having a Banner Year in 2022: 5 Favorite Stock Picks. David Einhorn, founder and president of Greenlight […]

  • Why gas prices keep hitting record highs — and what to expect for Memorial Day road trips

    The cost of crude oil has been rising ever since it tanked at the start of the pandemic.

  • Saudi Arabia Says It’s Done All It Can for the Oil Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapSocial Media Stocks Sink to Erase $135 Billion on Snap WarningTexas Shooter Kills 18 Elementary School Children, One TeacherHungary’s Orban Declares State of Emergency Over War, EconomySaudi Arabia’s foreign minister said there’s nothing m

  • Oil prices trim gains after data shows fall in U.S. inventories

    Oil futures trim gains but remained higher after official data shows a fall in U.S. crude and gasoline inventories.

  • Laramide Resources Commences 2022 Drilling Program at Westmoreland Uranium Project, Queensland, Australia

    Laramide Resources Ltd. ("Laramide" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the commencement of a diamond drill program at its Westmoreland Uranium Project in Queensland, Australia ("Westmoreland").

  • Oil prices remain higher after drop in crude, gasoline inventories

    Oil futures remained higher Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration said crude and gasoline inventories fell last week. Crude stocks were down 1 million barrels, the agency said, while gasoline stocks fell 500,000 barrels and distillate stocks rose 1.7 million barrels. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Commodity Insights had expected crude stocks to rise 100,000 barrels, while gasoline inventories were seen down 500,000 barrels and distillate supplies were expected to rise 600,000 ba

  • Hedge fund Elliott chases oil and gas deals, bucking Wall Street

    Energy bankers who lost one client after another when poor returns pushed many investment firms out of the U.S. oil patch got a welcome email earlier this year. Elliott Management, a hedge fund founded and co-led by billionaire Paul Singer and best known for its activist investing, wrote to the bankers in January inviting them to pitch opportunities to acquire U.S. oil and gas acreage, according to people familiar with the matter. "They wanted to hear about everything," one banker who attended a meeting with Elliott said, referring to opportunities in U.S. shale basins.

  • Billionaire Friedland Files to Take Ivanhoe Electric Public

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Robert Friedland is joining efforts to help America reduce its dependence on China for supplies of critical minerals like copper that are used in everything from batteries to electric cars.Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Markets WrapHungary’s Orban Declares State of Emergency Over War, EconomyIvanhoe Electric In

  • Anti-Woke Texas Oil Regulator Fends Off GOP Rival in Runoff

    (Bloomberg) -- A Texas oil regulator critical of renewable fuel and “woke” ESG investing won the Republican nomination for a seat on the powerful panel that oversees crude output in the nation’s largest energy producer. Most Read from BloombergPlot to Kill George W. Bush in Revenge for Iraq War Was Foiled, FBI SaysTexas Shooter Kills Elementary School ChildrenBiden Demands US ‘Stand Up’ to Gun Makers After Texas Attack Leaves 19 Children DeadStocks Finish Off Session Lows While Bonds Climb: Mark