Getlabs Advances Care Coordination with New Booking Capabilities

New third-party booking capability from Getlabs enables caregivers and healthcare providers to schedule and coordinate at-home lab services on behalf of patients



The offering will help increase patient adherence for care plans, reduce time to delivering treatment, close gaps in care, and support an end-to-end patient experience



Getlabs instant booking tool shows real time availability across more than 45 markets with appointments as soon as same-day and on weekends, with visits starting as early as 5 a.m.



Caregivers and family members can be notified when appointments are scheduled and in-progress, improving visibility and coordination around patients care

MIAMI, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getlabs , the leader in providing nationwide infrastructure for remote healthcare delivery, today announced the launch of its new booking flow that enables providers to book at-home lab appointments on behalf of their patients. The feature, developed based on demand from payors, providers, and health systems, comes with new communication capabilities and is available for all Getlabs users.

Laboratory tests are frequently required for medical visits and chronic conditions , but the need for these tests can add extra stress for patients, resulting in missed appointments, and ultimately delays diagnosis and treatments. Getlabs' new third-party booking feature allows care providers to schedule appointments on behalf of patients at their home or office, reducing the burden on the patient to seek out lab services on their own. With this ability to set appointments and coordinate lab services for their patients, providers are empowered to take action to improve health outcomes.

The new booking service will directly support a positive patient experience for providers across all specialties (fertility, oncology, etc.) by elevating care services with tech-enabled workflows and concierge-like lab visits. It also supports risk-based groups like ACO's, FQHC's, health systems, and health plans as a tool designed to help close care gaps and improve quality ratings.

The new flow can benefit caregivers or family members caring for loved ones. The responsibility of the caregiver can be high, with a number of tasks being required, including medical care coordination. In addition to helping streamline booking and alleviating the burden of transporting the patient to appointments, caregivers can now receive notifications about a single patient's appointment and visit status - ensuring continuity of care.

"Physicians can struggle caring for patients when there are lapses in prescribed lab tests, which can impact care through delays or the need for retesting," said Jace Agolli, Director of Business Development, of Precision Point Diagnostics. "'Booking on Behalf of' is an excellent tool for physicians to ensure adherence for lab testing by removing the patient's responsibility for booking. Combined with at-home phlebotomy appointments, instant scheduling has the ability to keep patients up to date and on course for their prescribed care."

Approximately 30% of patients skip their medical appointments due to inconvenience, which can contribute to real health consequences for patients and financial consequences for payors and value-based care providers. Getlabs is working to bridge the care gap for providers and improve patient quality of life by connecting its team of full-time, nationally certified phlebotomists to patients for lab collections where they live or work. Care providers utilize Getlabs services to collect diagnostic tests (labs, vitals, and biometrics) and make informed medical decisions remotely. Getlabs phlebotomists are trained to collect blood, saliva, stool, urine, liquid biopsies, H. pylori breath tests, vitals, and biometrics.

"Getlabs' instant booking flow represents the next step in the evolution of at-home healthcare," said Kyle Michelson, CEO, Getlabs. "We're laser focused on reducing the friction of today's healthcare system by streamlining fewer steps for patients and making their experience as seamless as possible. In addition to increased convenience and ease of use for patients, our new system will help care providers take charge of booking for their patients - ensuring the appropriate care is given at the appropriate time."

About Getlabs

Getlabs provides the nationwide infrastructure for delivering healthcare anywhere. Patients can book a certified phlebotomist to draw their lab tests at their home or office. Healthcare organizations can dispatch Getlabs' medical professionals to their patients to collect the diagnostic tests they need. By creating the infrastructure for providers to make informed medical decisions remotely, Getlabs bridges the gap between virtual and in-person care and unlocks the full potential of telehealth.

