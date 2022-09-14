U.S. markets close in 5 hours 38 minutes

Getlabs Enlists New Finance VP, People VP, and Legal Counsel in Latest Leadership Expansion

·3 min read

  • Vice President of Finance Scott Albrecht, Vice President of People Amanda Souders, and General Counsel Karen Maher join Getlabs

  • The additions to company's leadership are necessitated by recent growth driven by an expanded marketplace and growing list of partnerships

  • Remote services, such as Getlabs' mobile phlebotomy, have seen an increase in need, as telehealth and other virtual medical visits still necessitate physical lab testing

MIAMI, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getlabs, the leader in providing nationwide infrastructure for remote healthcare delivery, today announced three new leadership team hires, adding Scott Albrecht, Vice President of Finance, Amanda Souders, Vice President of People, and Karen Maher, General Counsel. Albrecht will be responsible for developing strategies to drive investment, Souders will ensure appropriate scaling across the company and the acquisition of key talent, and Maher will oversee all legal and compliance matters.

Laboratory testing has a widespread role in clinical decision making. More than 7 billion clinical lab tests are performed in the U.S. each year, with approximately two-thirds of all medical decisions directly or indirectly affected by laboratory testing.

Getlabs is working to bridge the virtual care gap for providers and improve patient quality of life by connecting its team of full-time, nationally certified phlebotomists to patients for lab collections where they live or work. Getlabs phlebotomists are vetted to collect blood, saliva, stool, urine, liquid biopsies, H. pylori breath tests, vitals, and biometrics.

"Getlabs continues to see growth based on the need for in-home lab draws as part of a telehealth regimen, to improve access and adherence for patients, and as a convenience. Partners are also beginning to leverage Getlabs as a value add and to replace sometimes unreliable and costly at-home kits," said Kyle Michelson, CEO, Getlabs. "Scott, Amanda, and Karen join Getlabs at a time when we need to ensure our ongoing expansion is well mapped out and strategically sound."

Scott Albrecht brings with him more than 15 years of experience. Prior to joining Getlabs, he served as the VP of Finance at Sword Health, a digital MSK clinic where he led the finance function from Series A through Series D, and VP of Finance at MealPal, a digital meal delivery service. He also served as a healthcare and technology investment professional at Barings Alternative Investments, a leading global investment manager.

Amanda Souders brings more than 20 years of customer success, customer experience, and people experience to Getlabs. Previously, she served as Head of People & CX at Fair where she focused on building a mission-driven, values-based, diverse, and inclusive place to work. She also acted as VP of Customer Success at Keap.

Karen Maher has almost 30 years of experience as a senior in-house counsel for a wide range of healthcare and technology companies. Prior to joining Getlabs, Karen served as General Counsel, Chief Compliance Officer, Chief Privacy Officer & Corporate Secretary at Pivot Health Solutions, a provider of health and wellness services. Karen previously served as AVP, Associate General Counsel at Inovalon, a provider of cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare, and Associate General Counsel at LIfeBridge Health, a comprehensive provider of healthcare services in the mid-Atlantic region.

About Getlabs

Getlabs provides the nationwide infrastructure for delivering healthcare anywhere. Patients can book a certified phlebotomist to draw their lab tests at their home or office. Healthcare organizations can dispatch Getlabs' medical professionals to their patients to collect the diagnostic tests they need. By creating the infrastructure for providers to make informed medical decisions remotely, Getlabs bridges the gap between virtual and in-person care and unlocks the full potential of telehealth.

getlabs@hermesprgroup.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/getlabs-enlists-new-finance-vp-people-vp-and-legal-counsel-in-latest-leadership-expansion-301624355.html

SOURCE Getlabs

