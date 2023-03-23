U.S. markets close in 2 hours 39 minutes

GetMed Staffing ranks #1 in the 25-200 employee category of the Best Places to Work

PR Newswire
·2 min read

OMAHA, Neb., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GetMed Staffing is honored to receive first place in the 25-200 employee category of Baird Holm LLP's Omaha's Best Places to Work of 2023, sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber.

GetMed Staffing receives first place in the 25-200 employee category of Baird Holm LLP's Omaha's Best Places to Work of 2023, sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber.
GetMed Staffing receives first place in the 25-200 employee category of Baird Holm LLP's Omaha's Best Places to Work of 2023, sponsored by the Greater Omaha Chamber.

Created in 2003, Omaha's Best Places to Work recognizes and celebrates local employers who foster an engaged work environment and culture dedicated to organizational success. According to Baird Holm, research has shown that engaged employees tend to stay with their employers longer and serve customers more effectively. "This initiative has become an invaluable tool for employers by providing a platform to set and measure engagement goals tied to their business plans," said partner Kelli P. Lieurance of Baird Holm LLP.

GetMed Staffing is a diversity-owned healthcare staffing agency that specializes in healthcare recruiting services. Led by its core values of integrity, excellence, and quality; GetMed prides itself on building meaningful relationships with healthcare professionals and facilities. "From top to bottom, GetMed thrives on collaboration and feedback. While it's always an honor to have our hard work acknowledged, we're even more excited that we've created an environment that feels like home for our employees. In a people-focused industry like healthcare, we could not hope for more," says GetMed CEO Dan Scardina.

The GetMed team is looking forward to celebrating this accomplishment at the luncheon for the Best Places to Work in Omaha at the CHI Health Center on Thursday, May 25, 2023. If you're interested in joining the best place to work, check us out at GetMed Staffing Careers.

