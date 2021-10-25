U.S. markets open in 3 hours 39 minutes

Getsafe receives European Insurance License

·3 min read

HEIDELBERG, Germany, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital insurer Getsafe received its insurance license from Germany's financial regulator, BaFin. The license will allow Getsafe to accelerate its expansion to the rest of Europe.

Getsafe receives insurance license from German regulator BaFin
Getsafe receives insurance license from German regulator BaFin

"The license is a significant milestone – especially when considering that the German regulator has set out stricter rules for new registrations following the Wirecard scandal", Christian Wiens, CEO and founder of Getsafe, states. The company that started in 2017 as an MGA has high ambitions of becoming Europe's leading digital insurer, and has already started its expansion by launching in the UK. It is serving 250,000 customers.

With a license of its own, Getsafe can now both accelerate its European expansion and build products and innovations quicker than before. The company has closed a reinsurance agreement with Swiss Re, that co-lead its $93m Series B round. "We can now passport our license within the European Union and take full advantage of our technological platform", Wiens says. New European markets like France are under consideration for expansion next year.

Getsafe currently offers home and car insurance and has plans to expand into more verticals – like life and health – in the coming years. Via the app, customers can buy, manage, and adapt their policies as well as file a claim on the go – all in just a few seconds.

"We don't only want to do insurance differently, but we want to make it unconditionally better," Christian Wiens explains. Customers already benefit from a transparent and digital process. Going forward, Getsafe plans to develop new approaches in product development and claims handling. Christian Wiens states: "We will reduce the time it takes to regulate claims and offer even more services via the app. At the end of the day, Getsafe customers are also benefiting from better prices."

Only a couple of weeks ago, the company announced the extension of its series B funding round, which takes Getsafe to $115 million raised to date. With the new capital and a quarter of a million customers, the company ranks among the largest insurtechs in Europe. It is backed by several notable Venture Capital Funds like Earlybird and CommerzVentures as well as Swiss Re.

Following the fundraise and the license, Getsafe is eyeing a public debut in the future. "We have a quarter of a million young customers who will grow with us for an IPO," Wiens says. "We're growing our customer base faster than our competitors and can soon offer more complex products. The insurance license gives us the necessary freedom to take unconventional paths and to realise innovations quicker than before. In the long term, we want to offer our customers holistic insurance coverage from a single source. Now we're really getting started."

ABOUT GETSAFE

Getsafe is a digital insurance company creating a better insurance experience for everyone that is easy, flexible, and enjoyable. With its strong technological backbone, the company offers liability, contents and car insurance in Germany and contents insurance in the UK. Getsafe replaces complexity and manual paperwork with smart bots and automation, allowing customers to file claims or change their coverage in real time with just a few clicks.

Since launching in Germany in 2018, Getsafe has expanded to the UK and is now looking into further European markets. The company is headquartered in Heidelberg, Germany, with a satellite office in London. It is one of Europe's top 10 funded insurtechs, serving 250,000 customers.

Learn more about Getsafe on our website or on our social media via LinkedIn and Twitter.

PRESS CONTACT
Dr. Lydia Prexl
phone.: +49 151 555 69 709
e-mail: l.prexl@hellogetsafe.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667872/Getsafe.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1667873/Getsafe_CEO.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1654013/GETSAFE_Logo.jpg

Christian Wiens, CEO and co-founder of Getsafe
Christian Wiens, CEO and co-founder of Getsafe
(PRNewsfoto/Getsafe)
(PRNewsfoto/Getsafe)

