Getting 2023 Off to a Flying Start: XCMG Machinery Delivers Multiple Orders to Overseas Markets

XUZHOU, China, Feb. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE:000425, "XCMG") has sent off a batch of large orders to overseas customers in the first two months of 2023, scoring a good start of the year as multiple business sectors of XCMG increase market share year by year.

"We have built a strong foundation of technological innovation, 'advanced and endurable' products, quality service and intelligent manufacturing capabilities, and it's anchoring the new chapter of development that not only delivers premium products to international customers, but also leads industry development," said Jiansen Liu, vice president of XCMG.

XCMG Foundation shipped over 30 units of products of five major categories from its new intelligent manufacturing base on January 8, including rotary drilling rigs, horizontal directional drilling rigs, mining hydraulic jumbos, deep drilling rigs and air compressors, several models of which are international best-sellers.

The XR460E is a super rotary back drilling rig with exceptional configuration, quality, adaptability and intelligent technologies. Meanwhile, the XR200E rotary drilling rig received the first batch export order in 2023 after setting the record of completing 26 piles in 10 hours in Hubei Province.

On January 7, XCMG sent a batch of crawler cranes totaling over 100 million yuan to overseas customers. The new mid- to large-tonnage product was specially customized to work in various extreme conditions, supporting major infrastructure projects worldwide.

XCMG Excavator hosted a delivery ceremony on February 10 to send off the batch order of undercarriage totaling over 10 million yuan (US$ 1.44 million). The seven high-end customized crawler product models can adapt to work in extreme conditions. The fully upgraded spare parts with enhanced structural strength and heat treatment processing also ensure product reliability.

XCMG Mining delivered large-scale mining equipment to overseas markets worth over 100 million yuan (US$ 14.48 million) on February 21 and kicked off the global service month, which aims to improve global customer service.

XCMG Mining's recent exports also include a batch order of large-tonnage mining excavators to Southeast Asia. with over 40 units of mining excavators being bought by an Indonesian customer.

Also, XCMG delivered the first order of large-tonnage folded boom products to southeast Asian countries lately, which was customized to support infrastructure construction projects, with advantages in completing heavy hoisting in lowered ceiling spaces with high efficiency, accuracy and safety guarantees.

