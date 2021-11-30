U.S. markets close in 9 minutes

Getting a booster shot? Here are 10 products that may help ease discomfort

Felicity Warner and Amanda Tarlton, Reviewed
·5 min read

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

The COVID-19 vaccine has now been available to Americans for months, with anyone over the age of 5 being eligible to receive the vaccine. Now, the CDC is recommending all adults in the U.S. to get their COVID-19 booster as concerns regarding the omicron variant mount, though the Biden administration has stated that the variant is not a cause for panic. Eligible Americans can choose any of the U.S. authorized booster shots available to them—Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson—as "mixing and matching" boosters has been approved by the CDC.

COVID booster shots are now recommended for all American adults: What you should know

The CDC says that the COVID-19 vaccine is an important measure to protect against COVID-19, to stop the spread and to prevent serious disease, hospitalization and death, particularly because of the highly contagious delta variant. Similar to other vaccines, side effects after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine may occur in some people, especially in those receiving their second dose or a booster shot. Common symptoms include headache, fatigue, nausea and soreness at the spot of injection.

"You may have some side effects, which are normal signs that your body is building protection," the CDC explains. "These side effects may affect your ability to do daily activities, but they should go away in a few days."

If you or someone you know is about to get their booster shot and wants to prepare for any side effects that may occur, below are a few products that may help relieve some discomfort, along with two essential items that help slow down the spread of COVID-19. It is recommended to contact a healthcare provider if side effects are worrisome or don't go away within a few days.

1. A reusable ice pack

The durable nylon prevents leaking and is easy to wash.
The durable nylon prevents leaking and is easy to wash.

Icing the vaccination spot may provide immediate relief to any aches you're experiencing. This one from Amazon has over 24,000 rave reviews from people who like that the flexible design allows you to wrap and bend it to fit snugly against any body part (like your upper arm, in this case). They also say it stays ice cold for hours.

Get the FlexiKold Gel Ice Pack from Amazon for $16.99

2. A washcloth to place over your arm

One of these can help ease irritation.
One of these can help ease irritation.

If you notice any discomfort on your arm where you were vaccinated, the CDC recommends laying a clean, cool washcloth on the area. With several glowing reviews, these Amazon Basics washcloths are praised for being very soft and absorbent and surprisingly high quality for the price.

Get the Amazon Basics Terry Cotton Washcloths (24-Pack) from Amazon for $19.99

3. Epsom salts for soaking

Pour these into your next bath.
Pour these into your next bath.

Epsom salt baths have long been a solution to muscle aches and soreness. So if you feel tender post-vaccine, you might benefit from a soak. These Epsom salts have over 24,000 reviews on Amazon with people saying they provide quick and effective relief and are more affordable than other brands.

Get the Amazon Brand Solimo Epsom Salt Soak from Amazon for $7.14

4. A water bottle to stay hydrated

Prioritizing hydration is easier with the Brita Stainless Steel Filtering Water Bottle.
Prioritizing hydration is easier with the Brita Stainless Steel Filtering Water Bottle.

One of the CDC's top tips for anyone getting vaccinated is to drink plenty of fluids. An easy way to make sure you're getting enough H2O? A reusable water bottle. Of all the ones we've tested at Reviewed, we found the Brita Stainless Steel Filtering Water Bottle to be the best. It keeps your water refreshingly cold and filters out any odors while you sip.

Get the Brita Stainless Steel Filtering Water Bottle from Amazon for $27.57

5. An ice roller

This ice roller may help shrink pores, leading to smoother skin.
This ice roller may help shrink pores, leading to smoother skin.

You can use this ice roller the same way you would an ice pack (i.e., over the sore spot on your arm or on your forehead if you feel a headache coming on). Thousands of reviewers love that it's easy to use—simply chill it and then roll—and that it feels so soothing against your skin.

Get the Esarora Ice Roller from Amazon for $17.99

6. A cooling eye mask

There's a reason this mask has more than 6,000 reviews.
There's a reason this mask has more than 6,000 reviews.

A gel eye mask like this one provides two things that are known to help with headaches: coolness and darkness. The gel can be iced down to mitigate pain or tension and the solid design will block out any irritating light. Reviewers like that it maintains its cold temperature well and that it fits comfortably and snugly over your eyes. If a gel eye mask isn’t your thing, our favorite regular sleep mask should do the trick for some restful shuteye.

7. A resistance band to stretch your arm

They come in varying degrees of resistance.
They come in varying degrees of resistance.

When your arm is sore, the last thing you may feel like doing is using it. But that's exactly what the CDC recommends, saying that exercising your arm and getting it moving can help relieve some of that pain. With these highly-rated resistance bands—which have over 82,000 reviews—you can do some light stretching and mobility to prevent your arm from getting stiff.

Get the Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands (5-Pack) from Amazon for $11.95

8. A thermometer

Find out if you're running a fever in seconds.
Find out if you're running a fever in seconds.

The CDC notes that running a slight fever after receiving the vaccine is totally normal (although if it persists for a few days, go see your healthcare provider ASAP). To monitor your temperature, use a digital thermometer like this one, which has over 56,000 reviews from Amazon shoppers. They like that it's speedy and very easy to use, with a clear digital reading and color to mark whether your temperature is normal or high.

Get the Lpow Forehead Thermometer from Amazon for $15.99

9. Hand sanitizer to take with you

It contains 70 percent alcohol.
It contains 70 percent alcohol.

"It’s important for everyone to continue using all the tools available to help stop this pandemic," the CDC explains. Hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol can help keep you and those around you safe by killing harmful germs. These travel-sized Purell are easy to toss in your bag or pocket on your way out the door.

Get the Purell Advanced Hand Sanitizer Gel (6-Pack) from Amazon for $13.89

10. A face mask to keep you—and your loved ones—safe

These masks came out on top in our tests.
These masks came out on top in our tests.

Despite the fact that you're vaccinated, you still need to take precautions to protect yourself and those around you, according to the CDC. One of the best ways to do that is by wearing a face mask. Of all the masks we've tested at Reviewed, we like the Athleta face masks the best. They're breathable, comfortable, and triple-layered for maximum protection.

Get the Everyday Non-Medical Face Mask (5-Pack) from Athleta for $25

