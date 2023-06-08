Getting In Cheap On Advance Synergy Berhad (KLSE:ASB) Might Be Difficult

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Industrials industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.8x, Advance Synergy Berhad (KLSE:ASB) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 1.3x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

See our latest analysis for Advance Synergy Berhad

How Advance Synergy Berhad Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Advance Synergy Berhad has been doing very well. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Although there are no analyst estimates available for Advance Synergy Berhad, take a look at this free data-rich visualisation to see how the company stacks up on earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Advance Synergy Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 118%. The latest three year period has also seen a 12% overall rise in revenue, aided extensively by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably been satisfied with the medium-term rates of revenue growth.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 1.2% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's understandable that Advance Synergy Berhad's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the wider industry.

The Final Word

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've established that Advance Synergy Berhad maintains its high P/S on the strength of its recent three-year growth being higher than the wider industry forecast, as expected. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident revenue aren't under threat. Barring any significant changes to the company's ability to make money, the share price should continue to be propped up.

Plus, you should also learn about these 4 warning signs we've spotted with Advance Synergy Berhad (including 2 which are significant).

If strong companies turning a profit tickle your fancy, then you'll want to check out this free list of interesting companies that trade on a low P/E (but have proven they can grow earnings).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here