Getting In Cheap On ASL Marine Holdings Ltd. (SGX:A04) Is Unlikely

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.5x in the Machinery industry in Singapore, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about ASL Marine Holdings Ltd.'s (SGX:A04) P/S ratio of 0.1x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does ASL Marine Holdings' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, ASL Marine Holdings has been doing very well. The P/S is probably moderate because investors think this strong revenue growth might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, ASL Marine Holdings would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 34% gain to the company's top line. As a result, it also grew revenue by 14% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 46% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker, based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this information, we find it interesting that ASL Marine Holdings is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are willing to pay up for exposure to the stock. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

The Final Word

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

We've established that ASL Marine Holdings' average P/S is a bit surprising since its recent three-year growth is lower than the wider industry forecast. When we see weak revenue with slower than industry growth, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, bringing the P/S back in line with expectations. Unless the recent medium-term conditions improve, it's hard to accept the current share price as fair value.

