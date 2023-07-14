Getting In Cheap On Cheetah Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CHEETAH) Is Unlikely

There wouldn't be many who think Cheetah Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CHEETAH) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.4x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Luxury industry in Malaysia is similar at about 0.6x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Cheetah Holdings Berhad Has Been Performing

Cheetah Holdings Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing its revenue at a really rapid pace. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to taper off, which has kept the P/S from rising. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Cheetah Holdings Berhad would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 30% last year. Still, revenue has barely risen at all from three years ago in total, which is not ideal. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing revenue over that time.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to deliver 13% growth in the next 12 months, the company's momentum is weaker, based on recent medium-term annualised revenue results.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that Cheetah Holdings Berhad's P/S is comparable to that of its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than recent times would indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

What We Can Learn From Cheetah Holdings Berhad's P/S?

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

Our examination of Cheetah Holdings Berhad revealed its poor three-year revenue trends aren't resulting in a lower P/S as per our expectations, given they look worse than current industry outlook. Right now we are uncomfortable with the P/S as this revenue performance isn't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Unless there is a significant improvement in the company's medium-term performance, it will be difficult to prevent the P/S ratio from declining to a more reasonable level.

It is also worth noting that we have found 3 warning signs for Cheetah Holdings Berhad (1 is potentially serious!) that you need to take into consideration.

