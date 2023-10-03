Getting In Cheap On Chin Hin Group Property Berhad (KLSE:CHGP) Might Be Difficult

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") below 15x, you may consider Chin Hin Group Property Berhad (KLSE:CHGP) as a stock to potentially avoid with its 17.7x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the elevated P/E.

Chin Hin Group Property Berhad certainly has been doing a great job lately as it's been growing earnings at a really rapid pace. The P/E is probably high because investors think this strong earnings growth will be enough to outperform the broader market in the near future. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Check out our latest analysis for Chin Hin Group Property Berhad

We don't have analyst forecasts, but you can see how recent trends are setting up the company for the future by checking out our free report on Chin Hin Group Property Berhad's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Does Growth Match The High P/E?

Chin Hin Group Property Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the market.

If we review the last year of earnings growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 235%. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 258% overall rise in EPS, aided by its short-term performance. Therefore, it's fair to say the earnings growth recently has been superb for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the market, which is expected to grow by 14% over the next year, materially lower than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why Chin Hin Group Property Berhad is trading at such a high P/E compared to the market. Presumably shareholders aren't keen to offload something they believe will continue to outmanoeuvre the bourse.

The Final Word

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-earnings ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

Story continues

We've established that Chin Hin Group Property Berhad maintains its high P/E on the strength of its recent three-year growth being higher than the wider market forecast, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for a deterioration in earnings isn't great enough to justify a lower P/E ratio. If recent medium-term earnings trends continue, it's hard to see the share price falling strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Chin Hin Group Property Berhad (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

It's important to make sure you look for a great company, not just the first idea you come across. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a low P/E).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.