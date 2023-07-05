Getting In Cheap On Delivery Hero SE (ETR:DHER) Is Unlikely

It's not a stretch to say that Delivery Hero SE's (ETR:DHER) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.3x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Hospitality industry in Germany, where the median P/S ratio is around 1.2x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does Delivery Hero's Recent Performance Look Like?

Delivery Hero's revenue growth of late has been pretty similar to most other companies. It seems that many are expecting the mediocre revenue performance to persist, which has held the P/S ratio back. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this can at least be maintained so that you could pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

Is There Some Revenue Growth Forecasted For Delivery Hero?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Delivery Hero would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 46% last year. This great performance means it was also able to deliver immense revenue growth over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 16% per annum over the next three years. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 333% per annum, which is noticeably more attractive.

With this information, we find it interesting that Delivery Hero is trading at a fairly similar P/S compared to the industry. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. Maintaining these prices will be difficult to achieve as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

What We Can Learn From Delivery Hero's P/S?

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

When you consider that Delivery Hero's revenue growth estimates are fairly muted compared to the broader industry, it's easy to see why we consider it unexpected to be trading at its current P/S ratio. At present, we aren't confident in the P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support a more positive sentiment for long. Circumstances like this present a risk to current and prospective investors who may see share prices fall if the low revenue growth impacts the sentiment.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Delivery Hero that you need to be mindful of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Delivery Hero, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

