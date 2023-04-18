Getting In Cheap On Dialogue Health Technologies Inc. (TSE:CARE) Might Be Difficult

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.'s (TSE:CARE) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 2.9x may look like a poor investment opportunity when you consider close to half the companies in the Healthcare industry in Canada have P/S ratios below 0.5x. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Dialogue Health Technologies Performed Recently?

Dialogue Health Technologies could be doing better as it's been growing revenue less than most other companies lately. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to recover significantly, which has kept the P/S ratio from collapsing. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as steep as Dialogue Health Technologies' is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry decidedly.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 35% last year. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have been over the moon with those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 24% per year as estimated by the nine analysts watching the company. With the industry only predicted to deliver 12% per year, the company is positioned for a stronger revenue result.

With this information, we can see why Dialogue Health Technologies is trading at such a high P/S compared to the industry. It seems most investors are expecting this strong future growth and are willing to pay more for the stock.

The Bottom Line On Dialogue Health Technologies' P/S

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

As we suspected, our examination of Dialogue Health Technologies' analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to provide strong support to the share price.

