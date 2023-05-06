Getting In Cheap On Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT) Might Be Difficult

It's not a stretch to say that Eguana Technologies Inc.'s (CVE:EGT) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 5.5x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the Electrical industry in Canada, where the median P/S ratio is around 5x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does Eguana Technologies' P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for Eguana Technologies as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong revenue performance to wane, which has kept the P/S ratio from rising. If the company manages to stay the course, then investors should be rewarded with a share price that matches its revenue figures.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Eguana Technologies would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 120%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 158% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the two analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 98% each year over the next three years. With the industry predicted to deliver 95% growth per annum, the company is positioned for a comparable revenue result.

With this in mind, it makes sense that Eguana Technologies' P/S is closely matching its industry peers. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on while the company is keeping a low profile.

The Bottom Line On Eguana Technologies' P/S

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

A Eguana Technologies' P/S seems about right to us given the knowledge that analysts are forecasting a revenue outlook that is similar to the Electrical industry. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement or deterioration in revenue isn't great enough to push P/S in a higher or lower direction. Unless these conditions change, they will continue to support the share price at these levels.

It is also worth noting that we have found 4 warning signs for Eguana Technologies (1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) that you need to take into consideration.

If you're unsure about the strength of Eguana Technologies' business, why not explore our interactive list of stocks with solid business fundamentals for some other companies you may have missed.

