Getting In Cheap On Fastned B.V. (AMS:FAST) Might Be Difficult

When close to half the companies in the Specialty Retail industry in the Netherlands have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.4x, you may consider Fastned B.V. (AMS:FAST) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 15x P/S ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the highly elevated P/S.

How Fastned B.V Has Been Performing

Fastned B.V certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Fastned B.V's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 189%. The latest three year period has also seen an incredible overall rise in revenue, aided by its incredible short-term performance. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the five analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 72% each year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially higher than the 7.8% each year growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's understandable that Fastned B.V's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently shareholders aren't keen to offload something that is potentially eyeing a more prosperous future.

The Key Takeaway

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Fastned B.V's analyst forecasts revealed that its superior revenue outlook is contributing to its high P/S. It appears that shareholders are confident in the company's future revenues, which is propping up the P/S. Unless the analysts have really missed the mark, these strong revenue forecasts should keep the share price buoyant.

