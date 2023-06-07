Getting In Cheap On HB Global Limited (KLSE:HBGLOB) Is Unlikely

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Food industry in Malaysia have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 1.1x, HB Global Limited (KLSE:HBGLOB) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 2.2x P/S ratio. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's as high as it is.

How Has HB Global Performed Recently?

For instance, HB Global's receding revenue in recent times would have to be some food for thought. Perhaps the market believes the company can do enough to outperform the rest of the industry in the near future, which is keeping the P/S ratio high. If not, then existing shareholders may be quite nervous about the viability of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

The only time you'd be truly comfortable seeing a P/S as high as HB Global's is when the company's growth is on track to outshine the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 40% decrease to the company's top line. This means it has also seen a slide in revenue over the longer-term as revenue is down 44% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to decline by 2.6% over the next year, or less than the company's recent medium-term annualised revenue decline.

With this in mind, we find it intriguing that HB Global's P/S exceeds that of its industry peers. With revenue going quickly in reverse, it's not guaranteed that the P/S has found a floor yet. Maintaining these prices will be extremely difficult to achieve as a continuation of recent revenue trends is likely to weigh down the shares eventually.

What Does HB Global's P/S Mean For Investors?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

We've established that HB Global currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its recent three-year revenues are even worse than the forecasts for a struggling industry. Right now we aren't comfortable with the high P/S as this revenue performance is unlikely to support such positive sentiment for long. We're also cautious about the company's ability to stay its recent medium-term course and resist even greater pain to its business from the broader industry turmoil. This would place shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

