Getting In Cheap On hGears AG (ETR:HGEA) Is Unlikely

With a median price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of close to 0.3x in the Auto Components industry in Germany, you could be forgiven for feeling indifferent about hGears AG's (ETR:HGEA) P/S ratio of 0.4x. Although, it's not wise to simply ignore the P/S without explanation as investors may be disregarding a distinct opportunity or a costly mistake.

What Does hGears' Recent Performance Look Like?

Recent times haven't been great for hGears as its revenue has been rising slower than most other companies. It might be that many expect the uninspiring revenue performance to strengthen positively, which has kept the P/S ratio from falling. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is hGears' Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like hGears' is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

If we review the last year of revenue, the company posted a result that saw barely any deviation from a year ago. Fortunately, a few good years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by 11% in total over the last three years. So it appears to us that the company has had a mixed result in terms of growing revenue over that time.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 2.9% per year during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 5.8% per year growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's curious that hGears' P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are less bearish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock right now. These shareholders may be setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with the growth outlook.

What Does hGears' P/S Mean For Investors?

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

Given that hGears' revenue growth projections are relatively subdued in comparison to the wider industry, it comes as a surprise to see it trading at its current P/S ratio. When we see companies with a relatively weaker revenue outlook compared to the industry, we suspect the share price is at risk of declining, sending the moderate P/S lower. Circumstances like this present a risk to current and prospective investors who may see share prices fall if the low revenue growth impacts the sentiment.

