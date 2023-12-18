Getting In Cheap On Hornby PLC (LON:HRN) Might Be Difficult

There wouldn't be many who think Hornby PLC's (LON:HRN) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.5x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Leisure industry in the United Kingdom is very similar. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

What Does Hornby's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Hornby has been doing a decent job lately as it's been growing revenue at a reasonable pace. Perhaps the expectation moving forward is that the revenue growth will track in line with the wider industry for the near term, which has kept the P/S subdued. If not, then at least existing shareholders probably aren't too pessimistic about the future direction of the share price.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Hornby would need to produce growth that's similar to the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a worthy increase of 4.0%. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 31% in aggregate from three years ago, partly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenues over that time.

It's interesting to note that the rest of the industry is similarly expected to grow by 10% over the next year, which is fairly even with the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's understandable that Hornby's P/S sits in line with the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are expecting to see average growth rates continue into the future and are only willing to pay a moderate amount for the stock.

The Final Word

Using the price-to-sales ratio alone to determine if you should sell your stock isn't sensible, however it can be a practical guide to the company's future prospects.

As we've seen, Hornby's three-year revenue trends seem to be contributing to its P/S, given they look similar to current industry expectations. With previous revenue trends that keep up with the current industry outlook, it's hard to justify the company's P/S ratio deviating much from it's current point. Given the current circumstances, it seems improbable that the share price will experience any significant movement in either direction in the near future if recent medium-term revenue trends persist.

