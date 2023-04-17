Getting In Cheap On Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) Is Unlikely

You may think that with a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 17x Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) is a stock to potentially avoid, seeing as almost half of all the Biotechs companies in the United States have P/S ratios under 11.5x and even P/S lower than 3x aren't out of the ordinary. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Mersana Therapeutics Performed Recently?

Mersana Therapeutics certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue more than most other companies. The P/S is probably high because investors think this strong revenue performance will continue. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Mersana Therapeutics?

Mersana Therapeutics' P/S ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver solid growth, and importantly, perform better than the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, we see the company's revenues grew exponentially. However, this wasn't enough as the latest three year period has seen the company endure a nasty 37% drop in revenue in aggregate. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been undesirable for the company.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the eight analysts covering the company suggest revenue should grow by 61% per year over the next three years. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 92% per annum growth forecast for the broader industry.

In light of this, it's alarming that Mersana Therapeutics' P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Bottom Line On Mersana Therapeutics' P/S

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

We've concluded that Mersana Therapeutics currently trades on a much higher than expected P/S since its forecast growth is lower than the wider industry. When we see a weak revenue outlook, we suspect the share price faces a much greater risk of declining, bringing back down the P/S figures. Unless these conditions improve markedly, it's very challenging to accept these prices as being reasonable.

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Mersana Therapeutics you should be aware of.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Mersana Therapeutics, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

