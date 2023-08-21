Getting In Cheap On Metis Energy Limited (SGX:L02) Might Be Difficult

When close to half the companies in the Shipping industry in Singapore have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 2.4x, you may consider Metis Energy Limited (SGX:L02) as a stock to avoid entirely with its 12.6x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be quite high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

What Does Metis Energy's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Metis Energy has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing revenue at a solid pace. One possibility is that the P/S ratio is high because investors think this respectable revenue growth will be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. You'd really hope so, otherwise you're paying a pretty hefty price for no particular reason.

Do Revenue Forecasts Match The High P/S Ratio?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Metis Energy would need to produce outstanding growth that's well in excess of the industry.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 24%. Revenue has also lifted 18% in aggregate from three years ago, mostly thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been respectable for the company.

Comparing that to the industry, which is predicted to shrink 19% in the next 12 months, the company's positive momentum based on recent medium-term revenue results is a bright spot for the moment.

In light of this, it's understandable that Metis Energy's P/S sits above the majority of other companies. Investors are willing to pay more for a stock they hope will buck the trend of the broader industry going backwards. Nonetheless, with most other businesses facing an uphill battle, staying on its current revenue path is no certainty.

What We Can Learn From Metis Energy's P/S?

While the price-to-sales ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of revenue expectations.

We see that Metis Energy justifiably maintains its high P/S on the merits of its recentthree-year revenue growth beating forecasts amidst struggling industry. Right now shareholders are comfortable with the P/S as they are quite confident revenues aren't under threat. However, it'd be fair to raise concerns over whether this level of revenue performance will continue given the harsh conditions facing the industry. If things remain consistent though, shareholders shouldn't expect any major share price shocks in the near term.

