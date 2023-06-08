Getting In Cheap On Mooreast Holdings Ltd. (Catalist:1V3) Is Unlikely

When you see that almost half of the companies in the Machinery industry in Singapore have price-to-sales ratios (or "P/S") below 0.6x, Mooreast Holdings Ltd. (Catalist:1V3) looks to be giving off some sell signals with its 1.4x P/S ratio. However, the P/S might be high for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

How Has Mooreast Holdings Performed Recently?

With revenue growth that's exceedingly strong of late, Mooreast Holdings has been doing very well. It seems that many are expecting the strong revenue performance to beat most other companies over the coming period, which has increased investors’ willingness to pay up for the stock. If not, then existing shareholders might be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

Is There Enough Revenue Growth Forecasted For Mooreast Holdings?

In order to justify its P/S ratio, Mooreast Holdings would need to produce impressive growth in excess of the industry.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 96% gain to the company's top line. Pleasingly, revenue has also lifted 71% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a great job of growing revenue over that time.

This is in contrast to the rest of the industry, which is expected to grow by 106% over the next year, materially higher than the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

In light of this, it's alarming that Mooreast Holdings' P/S sits above the majority of other companies. It seems most investors are ignoring the fairly limited recent growth rates and are hoping for a turnaround in the company's business prospects. There's a good chance existing shareholders are setting themselves up for future disappointment if the P/S falls to levels more in line with recent growth rates.

What We Can Learn From Mooreast Holdings' P/S?

Typically, we'd caution against reading too much into price-to-sales ratios when settling on investment decisions, though it can reveal plenty about what other market participants think about the company.

Our examination of Mooreast Holdings revealed its poor three-year revenue trends aren't detracting from the P/S as much as we though, given they look worse than current industry expectations. Right now we aren't comfortable with the high P/S as this revenue performance isn't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. Unless there is a significant improvement in the company's medium-term performance, it will be difficult to prevent the P/S ratio from declining to a more reasonable level.

There are also other vital risk factors to consider and we've discovered 5 warning signs for Mooreast Holdings (3 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

If these risks are making you reconsider your opinion on Mooreast Holdings, explore our interactive list of high quality stocks to get an idea of what else is out there.

