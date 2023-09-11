Getting In Cheap On Privasia Technology Berhad (KLSE:PRIVA) Might Be Difficult

It's not a stretch to say that Privasia Technology Berhad's (KLSE:PRIVA) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.9x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" for companies in the IT industry in Malaysia, where the median P/S ratio is around 1.3x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Privasia Technology Berhad Has Been Performing

Recent times have been quite advantageous for Privasia Technology Berhad as its revenue has been rising very briskly. The P/S is probably moderate because investors think this strong revenue growth might not be enough to outperform the broader industry in the near future. If that doesn't eventuate, then existing shareholders have reason to be feeling optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Privasia Technology Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

If we review the last year of revenue growth, the company posted a terrific increase of 98%. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow revenue by 83% in total over the last three years. Therefore, it's fair to say the revenue growth recently has been superb for the company.

It's interesting to note that the rest of the industry is similarly expected to grow by 21% over the next year, which is fairly even with the company's recent medium-term annualised growth rates.

With this information, we can see why Privasia Technology Berhad is trading at a fairly similar P/S to the industry. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on assuming the company will continue keeping a low profile.

What We Can Learn From Privasia Technology Berhad's P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

It appears to us that Privasia Technology Berhad maintains its moderate P/S off the back of its recent three-year growth being in line with the wider industry forecast. Currently, with a past revenue trend that aligns closely wit the industry outlook, shareholders are confident the company's future revenue outlook won't contain any major surprises. If recent medium-term revenue trends continue, it's hard to see the share price moving strongly in either direction in the near future under these circumstances.

