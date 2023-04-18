Getting In Cheap On Titijaya Land Berhad (KLSE:TITIJYA) Might Be Difficult

There wouldn't be many who think Titijaya Land Berhad's (KLSE:TITIJYA) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.3x is worth a mention when the median P/S for the Real Estate industry in Malaysia is similar at about 1.6x. However, investors might be overlooking a clear opportunity or potential setback if there is no rational basis for the P/S.

How Titijaya Land Berhad Has Been Performing

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at Titijaya Land Berhad over the last year, which is not ideal at all. One possibility is that the P/S is moderate because investors think the company might still do enough to be in line with the broader industry in the near future. If you like the company, you'd at least be hoping this is the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's not quite in favour.

How Is Titijaya Land Berhad's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should be matching the industry for P/S ratios like Titijaya Land Berhad's to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, the company's revenue growth last year wasn't something to get excited about as it posted a disappointing decline of 11%. Regardless, revenue has managed to lift by a handy 9.9% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the earlier period of growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has generally done a good job of growing revenue over that time, even though it had some hiccups along the way.

Weighing that recent medium-term revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for expansion of 3.8% shows it's about the same on an annualised basis.

With this in consideration, it's clear to see why Titijaya Land Berhad's P/S matches up closely to its industry peers. Apparently shareholders are comfortable to simply hold on assuming the company will continue keeping a low profile.

The Key Takeaway

It's argued the price-to-sales ratio is an inferior measure of value within certain industries, but it can be a powerful business sentiment indicator.

As we've seen, Titijaya Land Berhad's three-year revenue trends seem to be contributing to its P/S, given they look similar to current industry expectations. With previous revenue trends that keep up with the current industry outlook, it's hard to justify the company's P/S ratio deviating much from it's current point. Given the current circumstances, it seems improbable that the share price will experience any significant movement in either direction in the near future if recent medium-term revenue trends persist.

Having said that, be aware Titijaya Land Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable.

