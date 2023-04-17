Getting In Cheap On Volpara Health Technologies Limited (ASX:VHT) Is Unlikely

Volpara Health Technologies Limited's (ASX:VHT) price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 6.9x might make it look like a strong sell right now compared to the Healthcare Services industry in Australia, where around half of the companies have P/S ratios below 4.2x and even P/S below 2x are quite common. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's so lofty.

How Volpara Health Technologies Has Been Performing

With revenue growth that's inferior to most other companies of late, Volpara Health Technologies has been relatively sluggish. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to undergo a reversal of fortunes, which has elevated the P/S ratio. However, if this isn't the case, investors might get caught out paying to much for the stock.

What Are Revenue Growth Metrics Telling Us About The High P/S?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should far outperform the industry for P/S ratios like Volpara Health Technologies' to be considered reasonable.

Taking a look back first, we see that the company grew revenue by an impressive 36% last year. The latest three year period has also seen an excellent 222% overall rise in revenue, aided by its short-term performance. Accordingly, shareholders would have definitely welcomed those medium-term rates of revenue growth.

Looking ahead now, revenue is anticipated to climb by 21% during the coming year according to the two analysts following the company. That's shaping up to be materially lower than the 44% growth forecast for the broader industry.

With this in consideration, we believe it doesn't make sense that Volpara Health Technologies' P/S is outpacing its industry peers. Apparently many investors in the company are way more bullish than analysts indicate and aren't willing to let go of their stock at any price. Only the boldest would assume these prices are sustainable as this level of revenue growth is likely to weigh heavily on the share price eventually.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

It comes as a surprise to see Volpara Health Technologies trade at such a high P/S given the revenue forecasts look less than stellar. Right now we aren't comfortable with the high P/S as the predicted future revenues aren't likely to support such positive sentiment for long. This places shareholders' investments at significant risk and potential investors in danger of paying an excessive premium.

