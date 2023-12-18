Getting Married? You Can Set Up a Costco Gift Registry

Featured Image





Many people are used to shopping at Costco for things like groceries and paper products. But if you've ever wandered the aisles of your local warehouse club store, you've no doubt noticed that Costco stocks a wide range of products, from kitchen gadgets to furniture pieces to towels.

Plus, if you go to Costco.com, the selection there is even broader. At your local Costco, you might find only a couple of furniture items out on the floor, whereas online, you might find hundreds of pieces in stock.

If you're getting married, you may want to turn to Costco for help in setting up your new home. You can buy everything from small tools to artwork to a new couch through Costco. Or, you could ask your friends and family members to buy those items for you. Doesn't that sound like an even better option for your personal finances?

A Costco gift registry could be your ticket to getting everything you want

When Bed Bath & Beyond closed its doors earlier this year, many couples wondered where on earth they'd register for wedding gifts in its absence. And there are plenty of options to choose from, including department stores like Macy's and online hubs like Amazon.

But you should also know that Costco offers couples the option to set up a wedding registry. And you may want to take advantage of it.

First of all, when you create a Costco wedding registry, you can add pretty much any item the warehouse club giant has in stock. Want a new air fryer? Just put it on your list. Need a vacuum cleaner, mop, or trash can? As long as Costco sells it, you can add it.

The benefit of creating a Costco wedding registry is twofold. First, your guests may be more inclined to buy the items you want if they're able to free up more cash for their savings accounts in the process. Costco is known for its competitive prices. So the items you're looking for may be more affordable when purchased through Costco than elsewhere.

Also, Costco has a very flexible return policy. With few exceptions, you can bring any item back and get a refund if it doesn't meet your needs. With some items, like electronics, there's a time limit for returns. But chances are, you'll have a lot of leeway with the bulk of your registry items.

So let's say you're settling into your new home a month after getting married and you realize you don't have room for all the wonderful kitchen items you were gifted. You can expect to be able to bring them back to Costco without a hassle.

Don't leave things to chance with wedding gifts

Some wedding guests want to hand over an actual gift instead of a check or cash. And while those people might have great intentions, leaving them to decide what to get you could result in a scenario where you have no choice but to find room for a hideous crystal bowl you can't return that probably cost a fortune.

Rather than run that risk, take the time to register for gifts so you're more likely to get items you actually want. While Costco doesn't have to be the only store you register at, it certainly pays to sign up for a registry if you're a fan of the warehouse and want to be able to return unneeded items with relative ease.

