Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

To find a multi-bagger stock, what are the underlying trends we should look for in a business? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Getty Images Holdings (NYSE:GETY) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Getty Images Holdings is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.095 = US$199m ÷ (US$2.5b - US$408m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

Therefore, Getty Images Holdings has an ROCE of 9.5%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 9.0%, it's still a low return by itself.

In the above chart we have measured Getty Images Holdings' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Getty Images Holdings here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Things have been pretty stable at Getty Images Holdings, with its capital employed and returns on that capital staying somewhat the same for the last two years. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Getty Images Holdings in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

The Bottom Line On Getty Images Holdings' ROCE

In a nutshell, Getty Images Holdings has been trudging along with the same returns from the same amount of capital over the last two years. And in the last three years, the stock has given away 60% so the market doesn't look too hopeful on these trends strengthening any time soon. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Getty Images Holdings has the makings of a multi-bagger.

On a separate note, we've found 1 warning sign for Getty Images Holdings you'll probably want to know about.

