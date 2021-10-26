U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

getWizer doubles number of clients and achieves an expansion rate of close to 300%

·2 min read

The end-to-end consumer insights platform is expanding its staff and will continue to invest in partnerships and key accounts

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- getWizer, an automated, fully tailored consumer insights platform, is reporting exceptional growth in bookings, revenue and expansion in existing accounts. Serving customers in 40 markets, getWizer has already doubled its number of active accounts in 2021 compared to 2020. getWizer is also reporting a staggering expansion rate of 290%. Meaning, accounts that chose to use getWizer's platform, are using it three-times more than they did in 2020.

Gilad Gans, President of getWizer (PRNewsfoto/getWizer)
Gilad Gans, President of getWizer (PRNewsfoto/getWizer)

This growth is a result of a refinement to getWizer's go-to-market strategy, led by the company's President, Gilad Gans, who joined getWizer at the end of 2020. Gans, a serial entrepreneur, formerly Managing Director of SAP Israel and President North America at Stratasys, has brought in and implemented new strategic account management methodologies and a new customer success model. He has also strengthened the company's senior management with new appointments in finance, sales and marketing.

In addition, getWizer has extended its capabilities by integrating leading software solutions Canvs.ai, Rybbon and Remesh into the platform. These and other key partnerships add video questionnaires, deep text analysis, real-time focus groups and digital rewards capabilities all within getWizer's end-to-end platform.

"We intend to continue to invest in partnerships and in people, to be able to deliver on our promise: to become the end-to-end consumer insights platform," said Gilad Gans, the company's President. "The industry is craving for fast, cost-effective results, without compromising on consumer insights quality. It is about creating impact with consumer insights, along the entire buyer's journey. This is where we are heading."

To meet the growing demand, getWizer invests in its people. It has promoted key team members, and is looking to expand and hire additional staff in sales, research and R&D in its US and Israel offices.

About getWizer

getWizer is a fully tailored Consumer Insights platform that optimizes and automates the market research process, utilizing best-of-breed research technologies and tools. getWizer's software and team of experts frees the insights team to focus on delivering better consumer insights that ignite smarter decision making. getWizer is backed by Nielsen and counts among its customers brands such as Reebok, Wilson Sporting Goods, Playtika and Next Insurance. For more information visit www.getwizer.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1669086/getWizer_Gilad_Gans.jpg

Media contact:
Roni Dagan
Roni.dagan@getwizer.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/getwizer-doubles-number-of-clients-and-achieves-an-expansion-rate-of-close-to-300-301408607.html

SOURCE getWizer

