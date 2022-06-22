U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

Getwizer's Latest Platform Upgrade Delivers Increased Accuracy, Automation and Presentation Capabilities

·3 min read

The improvements see a significant boost to Getwizer's machine learning algorithm accuracy for analyzing open-ended question text and data cleansing.

NEW YORK, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Getwizer, the hybrid consumer insights platform, announced today the latest upgrade to its WizerOne technology, allowing researchers to do even more with less while maintaining quality and consistency.

 

GetWizer Logo
GetWizer Logo

 

The new release provides improved machine learning algorithms for the coding of open-ended text and data cleansing. This increases overall accuracy and consistency of the data, and improves the identification of themes as open-ended responses are captured and analyzed in real time. The improvement in performance delivers up to 95% accuracy.

"This sets new industry standards for accuracy, saving hours per project in human supervision time, and outperforms what is currently available in the market," says Gilad Gans, CEO of Getwizer. "Customers can now benefit from highly scalable accuracy, to produce quality results regardless of the amount of data, while requiring less manual work for researchers. This also improves the scalability of Getwizer's platform to service more companies without compromising the quality of research or data delivered."

The automation of Getwizer's fully customizable research building blocks technology is also expanded to expedite the process of using past research work to create new projects. Various elements of a previous campaign can be easily duplicated and adjusted making repeatable research effortless in as little as few minutes, allowing research teams to seamlessly test, learn and repeat as often as they need.

The ability to effectively present and share research results using Getwizer's Native PowerPoint has also been further optimized with the addition of support for more chart options, formatted HTML text fields and greater editing capabilities.

"Each PowerPoint report is now easier and quicker to create instantly within the Getwizer platform, requiring the absolute minimum of manual input," says Alon Ravid, President & Co-Founder of Getwizer. "These automated reports allow research data and insights to be quickly cascaded throughout an organization and among its key stakeholders in an instant. Getwizer's intuitive native PowerPoint presentation capabilities are now at the forefront of what is available in the market."

This latest upgrade of Getwizer's core technology forms part of the company's product roadmap, which will be followed shortly by another release to further cement Getwizer's position as the leading consumer insights platform that delivers impactful research that's fast and affordable, with no tradeoffs.

About Getwizer

Getwizer is a hybrid consumer insights platform integrating the very best of tech and human expertise to deliver a custom, quick and efficient research experience. We enable insights, product and marketing teams to study whatever they need, whenever they need it, freeing them up to focus on decision-making that drives growth. Getwizer counts among its clients brands such as Reebok, Wilson Sporting Goods, Playtika and Next Insurance. For more information visit www.getwizer.com.

Contact:
Roni Dagan
roni.dagan@getwizer.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1833605/GetWizer_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/getwizers-latest-platform-upgrade-delivers-increased-accuracy-automation-and-presentation-capabilities-301572959.html

SOURCE Getwizer

