GetYourGuide Enlists the Iconic Leslie Jordan to Guide Bus for an Unforgettable Tour of New York City

A beautiful summer day in New York.

A seemingly regular double-decker tour bus.

A group of tourists at the edge of their seats.

Enter Leslie Jordan.

NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GetYourGuide , the online booking platform for unforgettable travel experiences, announced today a new and unique partnership with Emmy Award-winning actor and comedian Leslie Jordan . This summer, a group of travelers wanting to tour top New York City sights will get the once-in-a lifetime opportunity to be "trapped" on a GetYourGuide double decker bus with the one and only Leslie Jordan, as he becomes their unlikely tour guide for the day. Jordan will take the group on the ride of a lifetime, dropping names, stories, tips, reviews and more — converting a traditional tour into an unforgettable experience as he presents the iconic city authentically through his own lens, while sharing unfiltered opinions and making his fellow passengers laugh all the way.

The exact route of the tour is classified information, well-guarded by Leslie Jordan himself. However, travelers will be in for a treat as the bus travels around popular sites across Manhattan, from The Stonewall Inn to Broadway to Central Park and many others. They will get to see the Big Apple's iconic landmarks, diverse culture, beautiful parks, incredible architecture and picturesque views in a whole new light while listening to Jordan's personal stories and insider local knowledge with his legendary demeanor and sassy tone - a rare moment passengers truly won't be able to find anywhere else.

"At GetYourGuide, we offer experiences that allow travelers to find joy in discovering the extraordinary depth and true spirit of a destination," explains Caroline Berger, Head of Brand, U.S. at GetYourGuide. "Leslie has brought much needed humor to millions throughout his entire career, and we believe he will be the perfect tour guide for those really wanting to get under the surface of what is New York City. Through Leslie's unrivaled charisma and endless supply of stories, we will give travelers a very authentic perspective of New York, and experience the vibrant city in a way that no one else has."

How to get on board

The once-in-a-lifetime ride is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, July 27. Tickets will go on sale for $15 starting on Monday, July 11 at 6:20 p.m. EST, accessible through GetYourGuide's Instagram page .

GetYourGuide will also be hosting a competition on its Instagram channel between July 11 and 20 for one lucky winner to receive a voucher that can be used for an unforgettable experience — including a two-day trip for two to New York City and access to GetYourGuide's private ticket sale to Leslie Jordan's tour. To enter the competition, GetYourGuide's Instagram followers will need to comment on the competition post, tag who they would like to bring along on the tour and share one place where they think Leslie MUST stop in the city. The winner will be announced on Friday, July 22.

Meet your guide

Leslie Jordan is one of the most consistently recognizable faces in entertainment. He has appeared all over television starting in the 1980s on shows like Murphy Brown, Night Court, Hearts Afire and Newhart, then rose to fame as Beverley Leslie, the razor-tongued rival of Karen on the New York City-set Will & Grace, a variety of characters on several seasons of the American Horror Story franchise, Sid in The Cool Kids and Phil in Call Me Kat. He has also conquered the international comedy stage with sold-out shows in Mexico, Canada and the U.K., and remains an in-demand mainstay as a stage, TV and film performer, voice-over artist, fundraiser, spokesperson, equal rights activist and all-around Southern Baptist celebutante. Throughout his entire career, Leslie has brought much needed humor to millions of people by being his authentic self. As a tour guide, who better to guide travelers through the streets of New York City than Leslie Jordan, showing the real, unfiltered side of New York?

"What are y'all doing — on July 27?," asks Jordan. "Drop everything you're doing and join me that day for my debut trip as a GetYourGuide tour guide. And what a trip! We'll be bussing round New York City where the natives are so woke, caffeine would bring them down. No matter how many times you may have seen New York, this is the first time you'll be seeing it through my mischievous eyes, and I'll be carrying in my head the best travel book ever of memories, gossip, drama, and maybe some tales a little taller than me. The only baggage allowed on the bus is my lifetime of fabulous regrets. Though the ride is nonstop, you can hop off any time. But I bet you won't want to. Don't worry, I won't be driving."

About GetYourGuide

GetYourGuide is the booking platform for unforgettable travel experiences. Travelers use GetYourGuide to discover the best things to do in a destination — including walking tours by top local experts, local culinary tours, cooking and craft classes, skip-the-line tickets to the world's most iconic attractions, bucket-list experiences and niche offerings you won't find anywhere else. Since its founding in 2009, travelers from over 190 countries have booked more than 58 million tours, activities and attraction tickets through GetYourGuide. Powered by a global team of over 550 travel experts and technologists, the company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany and has offices in 15 countries around the world.

