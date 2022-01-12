Gex Management Inc. Signs Technology Transfer License with BCII Enterprises Inc. Receives 10 Million Common Shares

U.S. markets open in 38 minutes

Dallas, TX., Jan. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gex Management Inc (GXXM:OTCPK) signed a “white label” license with BCII Enterprises Inc. to enable that company to utilize GXXM’s DeFi Protocol technology. GXXM received 10 million common shares of BCII as compensation.

Mr. Joseph Frontiere (CEO of GXXM), said “This is another example of how GXXM’s in house technology and team can become revenue generators. Recently the company received 10 million shares of Quad M Solutions Inc. (MMMM: OTCPK) and a minimum of $100,000/month for technology support. Earlier last year, GXXM also received 1 million common shares of Dais Corporation for providing funding and future technical aid. We anticipate closing several other deals over the near future. We expect these equity positions to continue to grow and add to our true underlying value. Presently they represent over $10 million of value. The Company also will benefit from the movement of nearly 9 million GOATX tokens when that utility token begins trading in the near term.”

About GEX Management

GEX Management, Inc. is a Management Consulting company providing high end Strategy and Enterprise Technology Consulting solutions to public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. http://www.gexmanagement.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of (1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, Gex Management, in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate.

The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

Contact: info@gexmanagment.com


