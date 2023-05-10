GEX Management's Phase III Hypergrowth Strategy Expected to Revolutionize Its Consulting Services and Drive Rapid Revenue Growth

GEX Management, Inc.

DALLAS, TX, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dallas-based management consulting company GEX Management (OTC: GXXM) has announced that it is making rapid progress with its Phase III Hypergrowth strategy, which is expected to be a key driver for the future growth of the company. The company's CEO, Sri Vanamali, has spoken about the importance of this strategy and how it will drive revenue growth and market share gains for the company in the years to come.



GEX Management's Phase III Hypergrowth strategy involves building a proprietary AI-powered technology platform and product base that complements its full spectrum of enterprise consulting business suite offerings. The company's focus on innovation and technology has enabled it to make rapid progress in this area, and it is expected to revolutionize the way the company delivers its consulting services to clients.

One specific example of the success of the Phase III Hypergrowth strategy can be seen in the growth achieved by GEX Management's technology consulting services. In fiscal year 2022, revenue from technology consulting services increased by approximately 150%, from $356,245 in fiscal year 2021 to $890,478 in 2022. This growth can be attributed in part to the company's investment in its AI-powered technology platform and product base.

One key area where the Phase III Hypergrowth strategy is expected to be transformative to the growth of GEX is by enabling the company to provide more targeted and personalized business solutions to clients. The AI-powered technology platform will enable the company to process vast amounts of data, allowing it to identify trends, patterns, and insights that can be used to develop tailored solutions for each client.

Another avenue for growth is by enhancing the company's ability to provide real-time insights and analytics to customers. The platform will enable the company to collect and analyze data in real-time, allowing it to provide clients with up-to-the-minute insights and analytics that can be used to make informed business decisions.

Story continues

Sri Vanamali, GEX Management's CEO, said, " Our Phase III Hypergrowth strategy is a game-changer for the consulting industry, and we are excited about the potential it has to transform the way we deliver our services to clients. By leveraging the power of AI and data analytics, we will be able to provide more personalized and targeted solutions that meet the unique needs of each client. This will give us a competitive edge in the market and position us for continued growth and success."

As GEX Management continues to make rapid progress with its Phase III Hypergrowth strategy, the company remains committed to providing innovative and effective solutions to its clients. The company's leadership, expertise, and commitment to providing exceptional service make it a valuable partner for businesses looking to achieve their objectives and succeed in today's dynamic marketplace.

About GEX Management

GEX Management, Inc. is a Management Consulting company providing high end Strategy and Enterprise Consulting solutions to public and private companies across a variety of industry sectors. http://www.gexmanagement.com

Information on Forward Looking Statements

The statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws (Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934). You can identify such forward-looking statements by the words "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "likely," "possibly," "probably," "goal," "opportunity," "objective," "target," "assume," "outlook," "guidance," "predicts," "appears," "indicator" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties. In the normal course of business, GEX Management, Inc., in an effort to help keep our stockholders and the public informed about our operations, may from time to time issue such forward-looking statements, either orally or in writing. Generally, these statements relate to business plans or strategies, projected or anticipated benefits or other consequences of such plans or strategies, or projections involving anticipated revenues, earnings, profits, pricing, operating expenses or other aspects of operating results. We base the forward-looking statements on our expectations, estimates, and projections at the time such statements are made. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that we cannot predict. In addition, we have based many of these forward-looking statements on assumptions about future events that may prove to be inaccurate. The actual results of the future events described in such forward-looking statements could differ materially from those stated in such forward-looking statements.

SOURCE GEX Management, Inc.

Media Contact:

John Godwin,

Director, Client Relations

Email address: info@gexmanagement.com



