GFI ANNOUNCES STOCK OPTION GRANT

TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Global Food and Ingredients Ltd. (TSXV: PEAS) ("GFI" or the "Company"), announced today that it has granted incentive stock options (the "Options) to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company to acquire an aggregate of 1,300,000 common shares in the capital of the Company, in accordance with the Company's 10% rolling incentive stock option plan. All Options were granted pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and are subject to the terms of the applicable grant agreements and the requirements of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV"). 310,000 of the options were issued to Directors and Officers of the Company.

The Options were granted at an exercise price of $0.88. The Options will vest evenly over the next three years and become fully vested by September 16, 2025. The Options are exercisable for a five-year term, expiring September 16, 2027.

About GFI

GFI is a fast-growing Canadian plant-based food and ingredients company, connecting the local farm to the global supply chain for peas, beans, lentils, chickpeas and other high protein specialty crops. GFI is organized into four primary business lines: Pea Protein Inputs, Plant-Based Ingredients, Plant-Based Pet Food Ingredients and Plant-Based Consumer Packaged Goods. Headquartered in Toronto, GFI buys directly from its extensive network of farmers, processes its products locally at its four wholly-owned processing facilities in Western Canada and ships to 37 countries across the world.

GFI's vision is to become a vertically integrated farm-to-fork plant-based company providing traceable, locally sourced, healthy and sustainable food and ingredients. Through recent acquisition and development activities, GFI now offers a full suite of Plant-Based Consumer Packaged goods with over 20 SKUs under the YoFiit, Bentilia and Five Peas in Love brands.

