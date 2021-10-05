U.S. markets open in 2 hours 32 minutes

GFL Environmental Inc. Sets Date for Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Release and Conference Call

VAUGHAN, ON, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE: GFL) (TSX: GFL) ("GFL" or the "Company") today announced that it will release its 2021 third quarter financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 and will host an investor conference call related to this release on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 8:30 am Eastern Time.

GFL Environmental Inc. Logo (CNW Group/GFL Environmental Inc.)
A live audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed by logging onto the Company's Investors page at investors.gflenv.com or by clicking here or listeners may access the call toll-free by dialing 1-844-200-6205 (access code: 361271) approximately 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

The Company encourages participants who will be dialing in to pre-register for the conference call using the following link: https://www.incommglobalevents.com/registration/q4inc/8817/event-manager/. Callers who pre-register will be given a conference access code and PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator on the day of the call. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time. For those unable to listen live, an audio replay of the call will be available until November 18, 2021 by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (access code: 823858).

About GFL

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States. Across its organization, GFL has a workforce of more than 17,000 employees.

For more information:
Patrick Dovigi
+1 905-326-0101
pdovigi@gflenv.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gfl-environmental-inc-sets-date-for-third-quarter-2021-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301392707.html

SOURCE GFL Environmental Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/05/c9480.html

