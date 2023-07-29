What Is GFL Environmental Inc.'s (TSE:GFL) Share Price Doing?

Let's talk about the popular GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL). The company's shares received a lot of attention from a substantial price movement on the TSX over the last few months, increasing to CA$51.75 at one point, and dropping to the lows of CA$45.58. Some share price movements can give investors a better opportunity to enter into the stock, and potentially buy at a lower price. A question to answer is whether GFL Environmental's current trading price of CA$45.58 reflective of the actual value of the large-cap? Or is it currently undervalued, providing us with the opportunity to buy? Let’s take a look at GFL Environmental’s outlook and value based on the most recent financial data to see if there are any catalysts for a price change.

Is GFL Environmental Still Cheap?

The stock seems fairly valued at the moment according to my valuation model. It’s trading around 16% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy GFL Environmental today, you’d be paying a reasonable price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is CA$54.38, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. Is there another opportunity to buy low in the future? Since GFL Environmental’s share price is quite volatile, we could potentially see it sink lower (or rise higher) in the future, giving us another chance to buy. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of GFL Environmental look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. With revenues expected to grow by a double-digit 20% over the next couple of years, the outlook is positive for GFL Environmental. If the level of expenses is able to be maintained, it looks like higher cash flow is on the cards for the stock, which should feed into a higher share valuation.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? GFL’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the financial strength of the company. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GFL, now may not be the most optimal time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the optimistic prospect is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

In light of this, if you'd like to do more analysis on the company, it's vital to be informed of the risks involved. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for GFL Environmental you should be aware of.

If you are no longer interested in GFL Environmental, you can use our free platform to see our list of over 50 other stocks with a high growth potential.

