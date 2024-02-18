GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL) Has Found A Path To Profitability

We feel now is a pretty good time to analyse GFL Environmental Inc.'s (TSE:GFL) business as it appears the company may be on the cusp of a considerable accomplishment. GFL Environmental Inc. offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. The CA$19b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of CA$267m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of CA$213m shrinking the gap between loss and breakeven. The most pressing concern for investors is GFL Environmental's path to profitability – when will it breakeven? We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to the 18 industry analysts covering GFL Environmental, the consensus is that breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2023, before turning a profit of CA$57m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 104% year-on-year, on average, which is extremely buoyant. If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for GFL Environmental given that this is a high-level summary, but, keep in mind that by and large a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

One thing we would like to bring into light with GFL Environmental is its debt-to-equity ratio of 118%. Generally, the rule of thumb is debt shouldn’t exceed 40% of your equity, and the company has considerably exceeded this. Note that a higher debt obligation increases the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

