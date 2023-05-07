GFM Services Berhad (KLSE:GFM) Will Be Hoping To Turn Its Returns On Capital Around

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. Although, when we looked at GFM Services Berhad (KLSE:GFM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for GFM Services Berhad:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.11 = RM50m ÷ (RM531m - RM64m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, GFM Services Berhad has an ROCE of 11%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Commercial Services industry average of 8.1% it's much better.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for GFM Services Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of GFM Services Berhad, check out these free graphs here.

So How Is GFM Services Berhad's ROCE Trending?

In terms of GFM Services Berhad's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. Over the last five years, returns on capital have decreased to 11% from 20% five years ago. However, given capital employed and revenue have both increased it appears that the business is currently pursuing growth, at the consequence of short term returns. If these investments prove successful, this can bode very well for long term stock performance.

The Key Takeaway

Even though returns on capital have fallen in the short term, we find it promising that revenue and capital employed have both increased for GFM Services Berhad. However, despite the promising trends, the stock has fallen 58% over the last five years, so there might be an opportunity here for astute investors. As a result, we'd recommend researching this stock further to uncover what other fundamentals of the business can show us.

Since virtually every company faces some risks, it's worth knowing what they are, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for GFM Services Berhad (of which 2 can't be ignored!) that you should know about.

