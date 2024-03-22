GFM Services Berhad (KLSE:GFM) Pays A RM00.0058 Dividend In Just Four Days

Some investors rely on dividends for growing their wealth, and if you're one of those dividend sleuths, you might be intrigued to know that GFM Services Berhad (KLSE:GFM) is about to go ex-dividend in just 4 days. The ex-dividend date is usually set to be one business day before the record date which is the cut-off date on which you must be present on the company's books as a shareholder in order to receive the dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. This means that investors who purchase GFM Services Berhad's shares on or after the 27th of March will not receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 29th of April.

The company's next dividend payment will be RM00.0058 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed RM0.0096 to shareholders. Looking at the last 12 months of distributions, GFM Services Berhad has a trailing yield of approximately 4.0% on its current stock price of RM00.385. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. We need to see whether the dividend is covered by earnings and if it's growing.

View our latest analysis for GFM Services Berhad

Dividends are usually paid out of company profits, so if a company pays out more than it earned then its dividend is usually at greater risk of being cut. GFM Services Berhad paid out a comfortable 39% of its profit last year. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether GFM Services Berhad generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 16% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that GFM Services Berhad's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Story continues

Click here to see how much of its profit GFM Services Berhad paid out over the last 12 months.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

When earnings decline, dividend companies become much harder to analyse and own safely. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. With that in mind, we're discomforted by GFM Services Berhad's 6.6% per annum decline in earnings in the past five years. Ultimately, when earnings per share decline, the size of the pie from which dividends can be paid, shrinks.

We'd also point out that GFM Services Berhad issued a meaningful number of new shares in the past year. Trying to grow the dividend while issuing large amounts of new shares reminds us of the ancient Greek tale of Sisyphus - perpetually pushing a boulder uphill.

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. GFM Services Berhad has delivered 0.9% dividend growth per year on average over the past seven years.

Final Takeaway

Has GFM Services Berhad got what it takes to maintain its dividend payments? GFM Services Berhad has comfortably low cash and profit payout ratios, which may mean the dividend is sustainable even in the face of a sharp decline in earnings per share. Still, we consider declining earnings to be a warning sign. In summary, while it has some positive characteristics, we're not inclined to race out and buy GFM Services Berhad today.

On that note, you'll want to research what risks GFM Services Berhad is facing. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for GFM Services Berhad (1 is a bit unpleasant) you should be aware of.

If you're in the market for strong dividend payers, we recommend checking our selection of top dividend stocks.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.