Is GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT) Potentially Undervalued?

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT), is not the largest company out there, but it saw a significant share price rise of 26% in the past couple of months on the XTRA. The recent rally in share prices has nudged the company in the right direction, though it still falls short of its yearly peak. As a stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. However, what if the stock is still a bargain? Let’s examine GFT Technologies’s valuation and outlook in more detail to determine if there’s still a bargain opportunity.

What's The Opportunity In GFT Technologies?

Great news for investors – GFT Technologies is still trading at a fairly cheap price. According to our valuation, the intrinsic value for the stock is €51.04, but it is currently trading at €31.20 on the share market, meaning that there is still an opportunity to buy now. What’s more interesting is that, GFT Technologies’s share price is quite volatile, which gives us more chances to buy since the share price could sink lower (or rise higher) in the future. This is based on its high beta, which is a good indicator for how much the stock moves relative to the rest of the market.

What does the future of GFT Technologies look like?

Investors looking for growth in their portfolio may want to consider the prospects of a company before buying its shares. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. GFT Technologies' earnings over the next few years are expected to increase by 49%, indicating a highly optimistic future ahead. This should lead to more robust cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What This Means For You

Are you a shareholder? Since GFT is currently undervalued, it may be a great time to increase your holdings in the stock. With an optimistic outlook on the horizon, it seems like this growth has not yet been fully factored into the share price. However, there are also other factors such as capital structure to consider, which could explain the current undervaluation.

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on GFT for a while, now might be the time to make a leap. Its prosperous future outlook isn’t fully reflected in the current share price yet, which means it’s not too late to buy GFT. But before you make any investment decisions, consider other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to make a well-informed buy.

