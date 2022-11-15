U.S. markets close in 2 hours 38 minutes

GGE Announces the Appointment of a CEO of Its US Subsidiary to Lead the Effort to Explore Green Energy Sector

Green Giant Energy Inc.
·3 min read

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE) ("GGE" or the "Company"), today announced appointment of Mr. Junaid Ali as CEO of its wholly owned subsidiary Green Giant LLC to spearhead its effort to explore green energy section in the U.S.

Mr. Junaid Ali has decades of experience in the development of multi-million dollar energy projects ranging from the power utility sector to oil and gas business in four different continents. He started his career with Cummins as a project engineer and ultimately became a project manager in their power generation business from 2006 to 2011. He then joined APR Energy in 2011 as a senior project manager and moved up to be a project director in power delivery with General Electric in 2015. While at GE, he led strategic GE Power Conversion utility-scale solar and industrial sector projects, managed a cross-functional team to deliver global projects and was selected to lead the project with NextEra Energy Resources. After GE, he founded Prismecs LLC, an industrial energy services company that delivers one-stop engineering and procurement operation and maintenance services for the energy industry. Mr. Ali, via Prismecs LLC, has provided efficient, cost-effective industrial services and supply chain solutions.

Mr. Junaid Ali commented, "I am excited to share the common vision with the GGE management of reducing carbon and investing in any technology that leads to clean energy output. I am confident my strong industry background coupled with GGE's public company status will bring significant return to the GGE shareholders."

The management believes that Mr. Ali's commercial, operational and industrial background makes him well-qualified to lead GGE's U.S. subsidiary to explore its planned green energy business.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements, which are subject to change. The forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All "forward-looking statements" relating to the business of China HGS Real Estate Inc., which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ. These factors include but are not limited to: the uncertain market for the Company's business, macroeconomic, technological, regulatory, or other factors affecting the profitability of real estate business; and other risks related to the Company's business and risks related to operating in China. Please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended Sept. 30, 2021, and other filings with the SEC, for specific details on risk factors. Given these risks and uncertainties, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update its forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.

About China Green Giant, Inc.

Green Giant Inc. (NASDAQ: GGE formerly China HGS Real Estate, Inc), founded in 1995 and headquartered in Hanzhong City, Shaanxi Province, is a leading real estate developer in the region and holds the national grade I real estate qualification. Since the beginning of 2022, the Company started to research the possibility of diversifying its business, For further information about Green Giant, please go to www.gge.com.

