U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,543.06
    +22.90 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,861.24
    +153.30 (+0.44%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,169.30
    -22.54 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,077.98
    +2.54 (+0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    112.60
    +0.26 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,957.60
    -4.60 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    25.73
    -0.19 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0987
    -0.0015 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.4920
    +0.1510 (+6.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3189
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    122.0600
    -0.2600 (-0.21%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,220.79
    +248.91 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,017.74
    +2.21 (+0.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,483.35
    +15.97 (+0.21%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,149.84
    +39.45 (+0.14%)
     

GGX Gold Corp Announces April Diamond Drilling Program - Historic Gold Mining Camp - Greenwood BC

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • GGXXF
  • GGX

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / March 25, 2022 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce plans for the 2022 exploration program at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property in the Greenwood Mining Camp in British Columbia, Canada.

Map of Gold Drop property showing veins and locations of Gold Drop and North Star mines.

A surface drill program consisting of up to 2000 meters is being scheduled to commence in April on the Gold Drop property. Drilling is now being planned at the North Star and Gold Drop mine areas, Highland Valley vein and Ken vein.

Map of Gold Drop Property showing exploration areas.

For 2022, GGX is planning to drill an estimated 1500 meters in the Gold Drop and North Star mines areas to intersect the Gold Drop vein near the workings and follow the structure to depth. Drilling is also planned from this area to intersect the Dentonia vein where it is projected to extend onto the Gold Drop property at depth. Drilling is also planned for the Highland Valley vein to determine follow its projected extent.

The historic Gold Drop and North Star mines are located east of Jewel Lake on the Gold Drop property. Total production from the mines is recorded as 840 ounces of gold and 2,426 ounces of silver from 6,513 tonnes. The historic underground mines were developed on the Gold Drop vein, which has been traced on surface and in underground workings for a strike length of over 400 m and over an elevation range of about 80 m. It is is a highly irregular vein that pinches and swells from narrow quartz stringers to greater than 3.5 m wide, mineralized with pyrite with lesser galena, chalcopyrite, sphalerite, tellurides and minor free gold. The only diamond drilling recorded for this vein was 6 holes totalling 483 meters drilled 1981 with no significant results. Chip sampling conducted on the North Star vein in 2013 returned results that ranged between 0.08 and 81.0 g/t gold and between 0.4 and 427.0 g/t silver, with averages for 7 chip traverses of 8.78 g/t gold and 47.0 g/t silver over a width of 0.36 meters.

The Gold Drop vein lies about 500 m east of, and parallel to, the Dentonia vein, which occurs on the adjacent property to the west that is not owned by GGX Gold Corp. The Dentonia vein was developed by 4 shafts with interconnected workings on 5 levels to a depth of 120 m. Total production is recorded as 43,354 ounces of gold and 258,973 ounces of silver from 124,644 tonnes. The vein is traced on surface for 1.8 km and to a depth of about 200m. The Dentonia vein is projected to extend onto the Gold Drop property at depth and will be tested by deep drilling from the surface in the North Star mine area.

The Ken vein is located approximately 860 meters east of the Gold Drop vein and is exposed in two short adits on a narrow quartz vein. Exploration trenching in 2014 exposed a discontinuous 0.30 metre wide quartz vein striking northeast and dipping southeast that contains pyrite, chalcopyrite, malachite and galena. From this trench, two grab samples were collected that returned results of 0.51 and 0.81 grams per tonne gold. In 2017, a grab sample was collected at the entrance to one of the historic adits, consisting of a piece of quartz containing visible gold, which assayed 297 grams per tonne gold. In 2020, a chip sample collected across the vein exposed at the adit assayed 0.12 g/t gold. Mapping was conducted in 2021 to accurately locate the old adits which indicates the vein strikes northeast (30 degrees) and dips 60 degrees southeast. This orientation is parallel to the Gold Drop and the Dentonia veins.

The Highland Valley vein is located on southern part the Gold Drop property approximately 1.8 km from the North Star mine. Historic sampling from 1985 is reported as 13.4 grams per tonne gold over 1.2 metres. Two grab samples collected in 2020 returned 4.76 and 2.57 grams per tonne gold from an area of an historic adit and a pit that exposed two quartz veins 0.1 and 0.2 meter wide.

Analyses disclosed in this release were conducted by ALS Global - Geochemistry Analytical Lab in North Vancouver, BC, Canada. ALS is an independent, fully accredited commercial laboratory. All mineralized vein samples were analyzed by the metallics sieve method (ALS Code Au-SCR24) with gold determination by fire assay. For other samples, gold was determined by the fire assay method using a 50-gram sample weight and AA finish. Other metals were analyzed as part of a 48-element package using a four-acid digestion and determination by ICP-MS.

Readers are cautioned that historical records referred to in this News Release have been examined but not verified by a Qualified Person. Further work is required to verify that historical records referred to in this News Release are accurate.

Visible gold in new discovery vein at COD West.

Raymond Kitchen, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information in this release.

Preparing for down hole survey at the Perky Vein in 2021

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Quinn Field - Dyte , President

604-488-3900
Office@GGXgold.com
Investor Relations: IR@GGXgold.com

Drilling at the Lively Vein in 2021

Forward Looking Statement

This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the acquisition of certain mineral claims. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and Revolver undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates, including that: the current price of and demand for minerals being targeted by the Company will be sustained or will improve; the Company will be able to obtain required exploration licences and other permits; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; financing will be available if and when needed on reasonable terms; the Company will not experience any material accident; and the Company will be able to identify and acquire additional mineral interests on reasonable terms or at all. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: that resource exploration and development is a speculative business; that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuating prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition; potential inability to find suitable acquisition opportunities and/or complete the same; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the Company's public filings. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE: GGX Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/694760/GGX-Gold-Corp-Announces-April-Diamond-Drilling-Program--Historic-Gold-Mining-Camp--Greenwood-BC

Recommended Stories

  • Woman reveals she was dress-coded at Disney World and required to change into T-shirt

    Staff at amusement park gave woman voucher for free T-shirt to wear

  • Golden Arrow Initiates Diamond Drilling Program at Libanesa Silver-Gold Project in Argentina and Provides Exploration Update

    Golden Arrow Resources Corporation (TSXV: GRG) (FSE: G6A) (OTCQB: GARWF) ("Golden Arrow" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has initiated its first diamond drilling program at the Libanesa Silver-Gold project in Santa Cruz province, Argentina. The program will drill up to 2,000 metres in holes ranging from 75 to 250 metres in depth, testing the Cerro Redondo, Lagunita and Lagunita West prospects. Drills arrived at site and began drilling on March 16th. The initial program should ta

  • Rivian Automotive's Charts Look Ready to Bottom

    Rivian Automotive has been in a decline since the middle of November but now we are seeing some green shoots on the charts and from the indicators. In this daily bar chart of RIVN, below, we can see that prices have declined to a low in mid-March.

  • Why Upstart Holdings Plummeted by 17% This Week

    Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) was anything but up in the Monday to Friday span, with its stock tumbling by more than 17%, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. On Tuesday, analyst David Chiaverini downgraded his recommendation on Upstart stock to underperform (read: sell) from his previous neutral. Specifically, Chiaverini's main issue with the fintech is its dependence on third-party funding.

  • Why StoneCo Plummeted Today

    Shares of Brazilian fintech StoneCo (NASDAQ: STNE) were down big in Friday trading, with shares off by 12.8% as of 1:46 p.m. ET. While many other growth stocks were hurting today as investors took near-term profits and long-term interest rates rose, StoneCo announced a fairly large shake-up of its board of directors that will see one of the company's co-founders leave. On Thursday evening, StoneCo announced the retirement of three longtime board members and the appointment of two new members.

  • A Blue Chip Name is About to Offer a 6% Yield

    To be perfectly honest, few traders are revved up about AT&T stock, and for good reason. "The only redeeming quality of owning T has been the heady dividend yield," wrote Real Money Columnist Brad Ginesin recently. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April.

  • Nio Stock Is Down 10% Today -- Is the Market Overreacting?

    Shares of the Chinese electric automaker Nio (NYSE: NIO) plunged today after the company reported its fourth-quarter results. As a whole, the company performed well in the quarter, but investors appeared to be disappointed with management's estimates for first-quarter vehicle deliveries. Nio's management said that the company will deliver between 25,000 to 26,000 vehicles in the first quarter, compared to Wall Street's consensus estimate of 28,000 for the quarter.

  • Here’s Why Upstart Holdings (UPST) Landed in Vulcan Value Partners’ Detractor List

    Vulcan Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Vulcan Value Partners Large Cap Fund” fourth quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. Vulcan’s Large Cap Composite Fund delivered a 1.2% net return for the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to its benchmarks, the Russell 1000 Value Index and […]

  • Cathie Wood Buys Into a Biotech With a Covid Connection

    A biotech that's caught asset manager Cathie Wood's attention recently received FDA emergency authorization for a test of Covid antibodies.

  • Electric vehicles: Nio reports earnings, Tesla Berlin factory to boost supply

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in midday trading.

  • Why Shares of DiDi Global, Alibaba, and JD.com Are Falling Today

    The situation between U.S. and Chinese regulators over Chinese stocks listed on U.S. exchanges continues to evolve.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • 12 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World

    In this article, we discuss 12 biggest agriculture companies in the world. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of the agriculture industry, click 5 Biggest Agriculture Companies in the World. Agriculture Industry Dynamics Agriculture has evolved from basic farming practices into a highly diverse sector, with enhanced soil preparation techniques, crop nutrients for […]

  • 2 Top Value Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Growth stocks are floundering with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index down over 10% to roughly 14,000 year to date. Let's explore why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) and Altria Group (NYSE: MO) could offer exceptional bang for your buck in this challenging market. Ford Motor Company is a legacy automaker reinventing itself with a pivot to electric vehicles (EVs).

  • Why Huntsman Shares Are Down Today

    Starboard Value LP failed in its attempt to overhaul the board of Huntsman (NYSE: HUN), a setback in the activist investor's campaign to shake up the chemicals maker. Starboard's campaign got a boost prior to the vote when advisory service Egan-Jones Proxy Services recommended Huntsman shareholders support the activist, but it wasn't enough to replace the board. Huntsman said Friday that shareholders had voted to elect all 10 of its director nominees.

  • These Are 5 of the Fastest-Growing Large-Cap Stocks on the Planet

    These companies have the size for stability and the growth to produce significant gains for investors.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Despite strong quarterly results, some investors got hung up on guidance for first-quarter deliveries.

  • BofA Coins New FANG Equivalent For Semiconductor Stocks, 'MANGO'

    BofA analyst Vivek Arya's recent discussions with investors about the U.S. Semiconductors sector have "overwhelmingly" been focused more on cycle worries such as peaking demand and rising Capex than company fundamentals. Arya coined a FANG equivalent, "MANGO," or Marvell Technology Inc (NASDAQ: MRVL), Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO), Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ: AMD), Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ: ADI), NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA), GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) and ON Semiconductor Corp (NAS

  • Xpeng Earnings: First Billion-Dollar Quarter Looms, But Delisting Fears Hit Xpeng Stock

    Xpeng earnings come after the Chinese startup hiked EV prices and as P7 rival looms. Delisting fears hit Xpeng stock and China EV stocks Friday.

  • Nikola shares jump as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    The electric-vehicle maker said at its analyst day on Wednesday it had started manufacturing Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its Coolidge, Arizona facility on March 21 and would deliver 300 to 500 semi-trucks this year. Several electric vehicle makers including legacy automakers such as Ford Motor Co and General Motors that have entered the segment aim to deliver their first EVs this year as demand heats up, but higher raw material prices and supply chain woes have clouded their timelines. The Nikola story has increased credibility now as trucks start to roll off the line, said Jeffrey Kauffman, analyst at Vertical Research Partners, adding the company could surprise with new customer orders.