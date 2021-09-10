U.S. markets closed

GGX Gold Corp Initiates Bulk Sample Permit on the C.O.D. Vein – Historic Mining Camp – Greenwood BC

·4 min read
In this article:
VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 10 2021 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce that the technical team has started the permitting process for a bulk sample on the C.O.D Vein at the Company's 100% owned Gold Drop property (the "Property").

GGX Gold Intersects 129 g/t Gold and 1,154 g/t Silver Over 7.28 Meters at COD Vein On the Gold Drop Property

Jan-11-2019 : NR - Highlights for COD18-67 include:

  • 129 g/t gold and 1,154 g/t silver over 7.28 meter core length (majority of samples greater than the upper 500 g/t analytical limit for tellurium).

  • High-grade quartz vein intersection is near-surface (18 to 23 meters vertical depth).

  • Part of exploratory shallow drilling designed to define high-grade mineralization and expand the understanding of controls on mineralization.

  • Telluride mineralization is common in vein intersection. Visible gold in one section.

The C.O.D vein has been explored over the last several field seasons with 155 surface drill holes totaling 10,292 metres completed from 2017 to 2020 in addition to trenches completed in 2017 and 2020. Majority of the drillholes intersected the C.O.D vein within 80 metres of surface, providing opportunities to delineate mineralization at depth. The bulk sample program at the C.O.D vein will provide further information on the metallurgy, recovery, and processing methods. The technical team is evaluating the resource potential at the C.O.D vein as well as processing sites for the bulk sample.

Program Year

# of Drillholes

Drilled Metres

2017

27

1,493

2018

71

4,431

2019

38

2,474

2020

19

1,894

Total

155

10,292

C.O.D Vein drilling since 2017

Barry Brown, chief executive officer of GGX Gold, stated: "We continue to be focus on unlocking value at the Gold Drop property. The potential of a bulk sample at the C.O.D vein will provide invaluable information to our team as we continue to advance the project."

Sebastien Ah Fat, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and consultant to the Company, approved the technical information in this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Barry Brown, CEO
604-488-3900
Office@GGXgold.com

Photo of part of the Perky Vein Trench from 2020 (see news release dated Nov.11, 2020)

Photo of the Highland Valley vein located southwest of the Gold Drop veins.

Forward Looking Statement

This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the acquisition of certain mineral claims. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and Revolver undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates, including that: the current price of and demand for minerals being targeted by the Company will be sustained or will improve; the Company will be able to obtain required exploration licences and other permits; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; financing will be available if and when needed on reasonable terms; the Company will not experience any material accident; and the Company will be able to identify and acquire additional mineral interests on reasonable terms or at all. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: that resource exploration and development is a speculative business; that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuating prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition; potential inability to find suitable acquisition opportunities and/or complete the same; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the Company's public filings. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release

SOURCE: GGX Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663630/GGX-Gold-Corp-Initiates-Bulk-Sample-Permit-on-the-COD-Vein-Historic-Mining-Camp-Greenwood-BC

