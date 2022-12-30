U.S. markets closed

GGX Gold Financing Update

GGX Gold Corp.
·3 min read

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 30, 2022 / GGX Gold Corp. (TSXV:GGX)(OTCQB:GGXXF)(FRA:3SR2) (the "Company" or "GGX") is pleased to announce that it has closed the first tranche of the non-brokered private placement previously announced on December 16, 2022, by issuing 1,375,000 flow through units at a price of $0.08 cents per unit for gross proceeds of $110,000. Each flow-through unit will comprise of one common share (which is a flow-through share for Canadian income tax purposes) and one share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at the price of $0.10 for 24 months after closing.

GGX Gold Corp., Friday, December 30, 2022, Press release picture
GGX Gold Corp., Friday, December 30, 2022, Press release picture

Proceeds from the private placement will be used for the continued exploration work on the Gold Drop Property in the Greenwood mining camp of south-central British Columbia.

All securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to a hold period expiring

April 29, 2023. The Company paid no commission for this tranche. The closing of the private placement is subject to final TSX-V approval.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors
Quinn Field - Dyte, President

604-488-3900
Office@GGXgold.com

Investor Relations: IR@GGXgold.com

Forward Looking Statement

This News Release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the acquisition of certain mineral claims. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements and Revolver undertakes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Forward-looking statements are based on the then-current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates and forecasts about the business and the industry and markets in which the Company operates, including that: the current price of and demand for minerals being targeted by the Company will be sustained or will improve; the Company will be able to obtain required exploration licences and other permits; general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner; financing will be available if and when needed on reasonable terms; the Company will not experience any material accident; and the Company will be able to identify and acquire additional mineral interests on reasonable terms or at all. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Investors are cautioned that all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including: that resource exploration and development is a speculative business; that environmental laws and regulations may become more onerous; that the Company may not be able to raise additional funds when necessary; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; fluctuating prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition; potential inability to find suitable acquisition opportunities and/or complete the same; and other risks and uncertainties listed in the Company's public filings. These risks, as well as others, could cause actual results and events to vary significantly. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information, or the material factors or assumptions used to develop such forward-looking information, will prove to be accurate. The Company does not undertake any obligations to release publicly any revisions for updating any voluntary forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: GGX Gold Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/733693/GGX-Gold-Financing-Update

