U.S. markets open in 2 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,946.00
    -10.50 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,786.00
    +93.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,912.25
    -49.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,892.30
    -7.50 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.06
    +0.37 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.60
    -2.80 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    20.91
    -0.18 (-0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0633
    -0.0039 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    20.91
    +0.21 (+1.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1985
    -0.0042 (-0.35%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.5300
    +0.4130 (+0.30%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,406.47
    -336.22 (-1.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    533.16
    -7.54 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,906.67
    -8.26 (-0.10%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,498.87
    -17.66 (-0.06%)
     

GH Research Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Updates

GH Research PLC
·8 min read
GH Research PLC
GH Research PLC

DUBLIN, Ireland, March 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GH Research PLC (Nasdaq: GHRS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders, today reported financial results for the full year ended December 31, 2022 and gave updates on its business.

Business Updates

We are pleased to report that we have recently initiated our multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of GH001 in treatment-resistant depression (TRD) (GH001-TRD-201). GH001 is our proprietary inhalable mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) product candidate.

We expect to recruit approximately 80 patients for this trial across several European countries. The primary objective will be to determine the efficacy of our single-day individualized dosing regimen (IDR) of GH001 compared with placebo in improving depressive symptoms as assessed by the mean change from baseline in Montgomery-Åsberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS) at the end of the 7-day double-blind phase. The double-blind phase will be followed by a 6-month open-label extension phase where all patients can receive treatment with the GH001 IDR as-needed, based on the patient’s clinical status. Further trial design details are described in our updated corporate presentation, which is available in the investor section on our website.

Recent Business Highlights

In January 2023, we reported development progress in respect of our proprietary aerosol delivery device and our expectation that we will submit an IND for GH001, delivered with this proprietary device, in the third quarter of 2023. The IND-opening study is expected to be a Phase 1 clinical pharmacology trial in healthy volunteers (GH001-HV-106), designed to support bridging to the clinical data generated with the third-party device we currently use in our clinical trials.

We also reported, in January 2023, the recent initiation of our randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose-ranging clinical pharmacology trial of GH002 in healthy volunteers (GH002-HV-105). GH002 is our mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) product candidate formulated for administration via a proprietary intravenous approach. We expect to complete this trial in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Furthermore, we reported the recent expansion of our patent portfolio, to include 11 patent families that relate to various aspects of mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) use in a therapeutic context, including but not limited to the use of mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) for treatment of various disorders when administered by inhalation, or by nasal, buccal, sublingual, intravenous, intramuscular or subcutaneous routes.

We also announced the selection of mebufotenin as the International Nonproprietary Name (INN) for 5-MeO-DMT by the World Health Organization (WHO) Expert Advisory Panel on the International Pharmacopoeia and Pharmaceutical Preparations.

Full Year 2022 Financial Highlights

Cash position

Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities were $251.7 million as of December 31, 2022, compared to cash of $276.8 million as of December 31, 2021. Marketable securities are comprised of investment grade bonds. We believe that our existing cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities will be sufficient for us to fund our operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements into 2026.

Research and development expenses

R&D expenses were $20.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $8.6 million for the full year 2021. The increase was primarily due to increased activities relating to our technical development, clinical trials and increased employee expenses to support these activities.

General and administrative expenses

G&A expenses were $10.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $6.5 million for the full year 2021. The increase was primarily due to higher insurance costs, an increase in professional costs as well as increased employee expenses.

Net loss

Net loss was $22.5 million, or $0.432 loss per share, for the year ended December 31, 2022, compared to $9.2 million, or $0.211 loss per share, for the full year 2021.

About GH Research PLC

GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC's initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

About GH001

Our lead product candidate, GH001, is formulated for mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) administration via a proprietary inhalation approach. With GH001, we have completed two Phase 1 healthy volunteer clinical trials and a Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Based on the observed clinical activity, where 87.5% of patients with TRD were brought into an ultra-rapid remission with our GH001 individualized single-day dosing regimen in the Phase 2 part of the trial, we believe that GH001 has potential to change the way TRD is treated today. GH001 is currently in a multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2b trial of GH001 in treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Across the GH001 program, no serious adverse events have been reported and GH001 was well tolerated at the investigated single dose levels and in the individualized dosing regimen.

About GH002 and GH003

GH002 is our mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) product candidate formulated for administration via a proprietary intravenous approach. GH002 is currently in Phase 1 clinical development. GH003 is our mebufotenin (5-MeO-DMT) product candidate formulated for administration via a proprietary intranasal administration approach. GH003 is currently in preclinical development. We anticipate developing GH002 and GH003 in subpopulations and confined use scenarios within our focus area of psychiatric and neurological disorders.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, cash runway, business strategy, product candidates, proprietary medical devices, research pipeline, ongoing and currently planned preclinical studies and clinical trials, regulatory submissions and approvals, research and development costs, timing and likelihood of success, as well as plans and objectives of management for future operations are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding our intent, belief or current expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements due to various factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. No assurance can be given that such future results will be achieved. Such forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update these forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which such statements are based unless required to do so by applicable law. No representations or warranties (expressed or implied) are made about the accuracy of any such forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations:
Julie Ryan
GH Research PLC
investors@ghres.com



GH RESEARCH PLC

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

 

Year ended
December 31,

 

 

2022

2021

 

 

$’000

$’000

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses

 

 

 

Research and development

(20,484)

(8,553)

 

General and administration

(10,070)

(6,547)

 

Loss from operations

(30,554)

(15,100)

 

 

 

 

 

Net finance income/(expense)

922

(9)

 

Foreign exchange gain

7,176

5,907

 

Total finance income

8,098

5,898

 

 

 

 

Loss before tax

(22,456)

(9,202)

 

Tax charge/(credit)

 

Loss for the year

(22,456)

(9,202)

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income/(expense)

 

 

 

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

 

 

 

Fair value movement on marketable securities

558

 

Currency translation adjustment

(7,132)

(6,103)

 

Total comprehensive loss for the year

(29,030)

(15,305)

 

 

 

 

 

Attributable to owners:

 

 

 

Loss for the year

(22,456)

(9,202)

 

Comprehensive loss for the year

(29,030)

(15,305)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loss per share

 

 

 

Basic and diluted loss per share (in USD)

(0.432)

(0.211)

 



GH RESEARCH PLC

Consolidated Balance Sheet (Unaudited)

(in thousands)

 

 


At December 31,

 

 

2022

2021

 

 

$’000

$’000

ASSETS

 

 

 

Current assets

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

165,955

276,776

Other current assets

 

2,586

3,066

Total current assets

 

168,541

279,842

Non-current assets

 

 

 

Marketable securities

 

85,724

Property, plant and equipment

 

97

82

Total non-current assets

 

85,821

82

Total assets

 

254,362

279,924

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

 

 

 

Current liabilities

 

 

 

Trade payables

 

1,868

883

Other current liabilities

 

2,678

1,866

Total current liabilities

 

4,546

2,749

Total liabilities

 

4,546

2,749

 

 

 

 

Equity attributable to owners

 

 

 

Share capital

 

1,301

1,301

Additional paid-in capital

 

291,448

291,448

Other reserves

 

2,595

366

Foreign currency translation reserve

 

(13,035)

(5,903)

Accumulated deficit

 

(32,493)

(10,037)

Total equity

 

249,816

277,175

Total liabilities and equity

 

254,362

279,924


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals Why Berkshire Hathaway has an $88 Billion Pile of Cash

    The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.” Yet he acknowledged that Berkshire Hathaway is sitting on billions of dollars in cash. The reason isn’t that Buffett and Munger think they can wait for stocks to get even ch

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    For more than a year now, the markets have been preoccupied by the Fed with the focus squarely on inflation’s trajectory and the central bank’s counter measures of rising interest rates. “With this in mind,” says Larry Adam, Chief Investment Officer at Raymond James, “it is understandable that the market is analyzing every development in these two dynamics within the framework of what it means for the Fed.” However, with the spotlight turned solely on those factors, Adam thinks increasingly prom

  • ‘We are heading down’: Leon Cooperman warns that stocks could plunge 22% from here — he’s using these 2 stocks for protection

    For those pining for the year’s early bull run to pick up steam again, take heed. One well-known investing sage thinks that is completely unlikely to happen. Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman thinks the S&P 500 is about to slip by 22% from here while also anticipating the US economy gets dragged down into a recession. "I think QT, Fed tightening, the high price of oil, or maybe a strong dollar — some combination of these four things creates a recession, and the final bottom of the market will

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

    The headline numbers for Plug Power (PLUG) give insight into how the company performed in the quarter ended December 2022, but it may be worthwhile to compare some of its key metrics to Wall Street estimates and the year-ago actuals.

  • Tesla Stock Could Take a Big Hit After Investor Day

    Tesla shareholders often react to the news that CEO Elon Musk reveals at its quarterly or annual meetings. The electric vehicle manufacturer's shares often decline after its meetings and today's 2023 investor meeting may yield the same result. Shares of Tesla are down by 1.4% today, but rose by 11.8% during the past month.

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Reports Q4 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

    Plug Power (PLUG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -46.15% and 16.50%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Top Defense Stocks for March 2023

    Early boost from Ukraine War eases as sector still outperforms. These are the defense stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and greatest momentum.

  • Zacks Market Edge Highlights: LNG, FCX, SCCO, CLF, WING

    LNG, FCX, SCCO, CLF, WING have been highlighted in this Market Edge article.

  • Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Desktop Metal, Inc. (DM) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 10% and 10.54%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

    ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed the most recent trading day at $23.95, moving +1.23% from the previous trading session.

  • Tesla Investor Day Disappoints With Sparse Detail on New Models

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk’s latest master plan for Tesla Inc. fell flat as the electric-car maker shared scant details about next-generation models that will underpin its next phase of growth.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsThe almost four-hour presentation was long on cal

  • Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) Tops Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates

    Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 180% and 1.04%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • US Futures Fall as Data Backs Higher Rate Messages: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US futures pointed to extended losses on Thursday, as US 10-year Treasury bonds topped 4% for the first time since November in a sign that the Federal Reserve’s warnings of higher-for-longer interest rates are finally sinking in.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing Bill

  • Silvergate’s Big Crypto Losses Feed Watchdogs’ Worst Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- For months, US authorities have been racing to sever ties between banks and risky crypto ventures, worried the financial system could someday suffer serious losses. They may have been too late.Most Read from BloombergSorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.How to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawayWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trillion Property Market CratersMusk Was Right About Tesla Rivals Losing BillionsIn the starkest warning yet by a

  • 3 Reasons to Buy SoFi Stock, According to DBS

    So far, 2023 has been kind to SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI), to say the least. Since the year kicked off, shares have surged ~40%, and investors are wondering if there’s still more fuel left in the tank. Singapore investment bank DBS is among those saying there’s more room for the stock to grow. Laying out the bullish case, DBS analyst Manyi Lu lists three main reasons why investors should consider adding SOFI shares to the portfolio. For one, the company is positioned well to compete with tra

  • Biden official responds to Buffett’s attack on opponents of stock buybacks: ‘We do not hold the position that he’s criticizing’

    After Warren Buffett criticized opponents of stock buybacks, a Biden official said the investor and the president aren't in different camps.

  • AI Stock: What To Expect From C3.AI Earnings; Is AI Stock A Buy Right Now?

    Artificial intelligence is transforming industries, from defense and utilities to healthcare and retail. Will C3.ai lead the multibillion-dollar change?

  • Jazz Pharmaceuticals (JAZZ) Reports Q4 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates

    Jazz (JAZZ) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -113.73% and 0.06%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Materials Sector is Showing Relative Strength: 3 Stocks to Buy

    All the major sector ETFs had a challenging performance over the last week as well. But one sector bucked the trend and outperformed...

  • Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates

    Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (EVLV) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -20% and 63.60%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?