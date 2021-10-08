U.S. markets open in 2 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,391.00
    +1.00 (+0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,659.00
    +21.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,874.50
    -6.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,252.50
    +5.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.05
    +0.75 (+0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.20
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    22.52
    -0.14 (-0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1571
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5710
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.52
    -1.48 (-7.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3632
    +0.0016 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8610
    +0.2450 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,501.02
    +1,440.74 (+2.67%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,338.55
    +20.80 (+1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,082.86
    +4.82 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,048.94
    +370.73 (+1.34%)
     

Ghana Food Wholesale and Retail Market Report 2021: International Retailers view Ghana as a Gateway to a Larger West African Market

Research and Markets
·3 min read

Dublin, Oct. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Wholesale and Retail of Food in Ghana 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report focuses on the wholesale and retail of food in Ghana, a country that experienced rapid economic growth from 2010 when it began extracting oil from large offshore reserves. However, this growth has been tempered recently by the energy crisis, depressed commodity prices, long term macroeconomic imbalances and coronavirus.

Many international retailers view Ghana as a gateway to a larger West African market of more than 260 million people. Although most food is still purchased at traditional markets, there is increasing demand from a relatively large and largely untapped market for the convenience and variety offered by formal retail and supermarkets.

Report Coverage

This report focuses on the wholesale and retail of food in Ghana and includes information on the state of the sector, major players, corporate actions and developments.

There are profiles of 10 companies including South African companies Shoprite and Massmart, international players such as Unilever, distributors such as Gold Coast Matcom and local companies such as PZ Cussons Ghana and Melcom.

Informal and Formal Sectors

The retail food sector in Ghana is dominated by the informal sector made up of traditional retail outlets including open air markets, street-side vendors and shops. Open air marketplaces are an integral part of the food retailing system. The formal wholesale and retail industry in Ghana is dominated by businesses that are owned by companies from India, Lebanon, and several European countries, while South African companies have been increasing their market share due to bilateral trade promotion with Ghana.

Imports

As Ghana's underdeveloped domestic agricultural and food processing sector produces a limited selection of products, there is demand for imported food products, especially consumer-ready products. Most of these products are imported from South Africa, China, Europe, and the Middle East. International fast food brands cater mainly for the middle and high-income classes.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. COUNTRY PROFILE
2.1. Geographic Position

3. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
3.1. Industry Value Chain

4. SIZE OF THE INDUSTRY

5. STATE OF THE INDUSTRY
5.1. Local
5.1.1. Trade
5.1.2. Corporate Actions
5.1.3. Regulations
5.2. Continental
5.3. International

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Coronavirus
6.2. Economic Environment
6.3. Rising Input Costs
6.4. Technology, Research and Development (R&D) and Innovation
6.5. Government Incentives and Support
6.6. Environmental Concerns
6.7. Labour

7. COMPETITION
7.1. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites

APPENDIX

Companies Mentioned

  • EcoDi Ltd

  • Gold Coast Matcom (GCM) Ltd

  • Massmart Holdings Ltd

  • MaxMart Ltd

  • Melcom Ltd

  • PBC Ltd

  • PZ Cussons Ghana Ltd

  • Samba Foods Ltd

  • Shoprite Holdings Ltd

  • Unilever Ghana PLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/swwbyw

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • Elon Musk Explains Why Tesla Is Moving to Austin

    Tesla will move its headquarters to Austin, Texas, said CEO Elon Musk, comparing the current crowded operations at the factory in Fremont, Calif., to ‘Spam in a can.’ He said the electric-vehicle maker would continue expanding in California. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

  • Is the IQOS Import Ban a Fatal Blow to Altria?

    The U.S. International Trade Commission recently ruled Philip Morris International's (NYSE: PM) IQOS heated tobacco device violates two patents held by rival British American Tobacco (NYSE: BTI) and that the electronic cigarettes can't be imported or sold in the U.S. While the ruling is obviously a major blow to the tobacco giant because the U.S. is potentially the world's biggest, most lucrative market for e-cigs and IQOS is so far the only e-cig that has earned a modified-risk label from the Food and Drug Administration, the decision is a devastating blow to Philip Morris partner Altria (NYSE: MO) because it has no vapor products to fall back on and no other markets it can sell into.

  • Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’

    (Bloomberg) -- Three years ago, Amazon.com Inc. issued an invitation that seemed too good to pass up: Start your own company and earn as much as $300,000 a year delivering packages for the world’s largest online retailer.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Si

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • How Long Will Your $1 Million Last In Retirement?

    You've built a $1 million retirement nest egg, so your retirement planning has paid off. But how long will $1 million last in retirement?

  • Buckle Up, Raytheon Technologies Is Ready for Takeoff

    Raytheon Technologies stock is ready for takeoff to new highs. The only question is whether you want to buy it here on Thursday or higher on Friday. Let's check out the charts and indicators. In the daily bar chart of RTX, below, we can see that the shares dipped towards the rising 200-day moving average line last month.

  • China's Energy Crisis Is Hitting Everything From iPhones to Milk

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven in Latin AmericaThe hit from China’s energy crunch is starting to ripple throughout the globe, hurting everyone from Toyota Motor

  • 7 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire Leon Cooperman

    In this article, we discuss the 7 oil and gas stocks to buy according to billionaire Leon Cooperman. If you want to skip our detailed discussion of the investment philosophy of Leon Cooperman and the performance of his hedge fund Omega Advisors, go directly to the Top 2 Oil and Gas Stocks to Buy According […]

  • Oil up as industries switch from gas, little sign supply crunch easing

    SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday, and were on track for gains of nearly 5% this week, on signs some industries have begun switching fuel from high-priced gas to oil and on doubts the U.S. government would release oil from its strategic reserves for now. "A lot of catalysts are out there to keep the oil market tight," said Edward Moya, a senior market analyst at brokerage OANDA. Moya pointed to signs of improved fuel demand as economic activity rebounds and coronavirus restrictions ease, as well as fears that a cold winter will further strain gas supplies.

  • The price of Red Bull, other energy drinks may be about to skyrocket

    Getting your Red Bull caffeine jolt may be about to cost a good bit more. Here's why.

  • Tesla moving HQ to Austin, Texas, from California, Musk tells investors

    Tesla Inc. is officially moving its headquarters to the Austin, Texas, area, Chief Executive Elon Musk told investors on Thursday.

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • Duckhorn CEO on M&A: going to be disciplined, not aggressive

    Alex Ryan, Duckhorn Portfolio’s President, CEO and Chairman, discusses the company’s latest quarterly results, the state of the wine industry and Duckhorn’s strategy when it comes to mergers and acquisitions.

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • 4 Signs It’s Time to Leave Your Job (and 5 Things That Aren’t Red Flags at All)

    To put it plainly, some work challenges are worth it, while others are not. But how to navigate the normal job annoyances from the actual red flags? We tapped Andrew McCaskill, a career expert at LinkedIn, to...

  • Aerospace company Astra seeks major expansion at Alameda Point

    The Alameda Planning Board will review the company's request for a conditional use permit Oct. 11.

  • Oil Heading for Seventh Weekly Gain With WTI Nearing $80

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil headed for a seventh weekly gain, the longest run since December, as a global energy crunch roils markets from Europe to Asia.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Tycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainLeft-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Street Haven

  • The Worst Way to Withdraw from Retirement Accounts

    Have you considered the order you'll withdraw your retirement income? Doing so in the incorrect order could cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars. A 2020 Northwestern Mutual study found that 71% of U.S. adults admit their financial planning needs improvement. However, only 29% of Americans work with a financial advisor.1 The value of working with a financial advisor varies by person and advisors are legally prohibited from promising returns, but research suggests people who work with a finan

  • Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security

    Throughout your career, it’s likely that a portion of your income has gone toward Social Security benefits each pay period. The purpose? When the time comes to retire, you are able to draw monthly benefits from this program. This provides … Continue reading → The post Windfall Elimination Provision in Social Security appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.