U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,279.25
    -13.50 (-0.31%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,848.00
    -117.00 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,491.50
    -44.25 (-0.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,944.30
    -6.30 (-0.32%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.97
    -0.57 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,902.10
    +6.10 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.72
    +0.05 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0692
    -0.0025 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8260
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.50
    -0.71 (-2.52%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2725
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    127.9840
    -0.1550 (-0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    40,661.95
    +2,135.98 (+5.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    948.07
    +39.18 (+4.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,421.15
    +40.61 (+0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,700.11
    +109.33 (+0.41%)
     

Ghanaian agtech Farmerline to use new funding to strengthen its infrastructure, help farmers create wealth

Annie Njanja
·4 min read

A McKinsey and Co. study suggests that while sub-Saharan Africa has the potential to increase (even triple) its agricultural output and overall contribution to the economy, the sector remains untapped largely due to lack of access to quality farm inputs, up to par infrastructure like warehousing and market. This is in an economy that derives 23% of its GDP from agriculture, with 60% of its population being involved in small-scale farming.

Noting critical gaps in the region’s agri-food space, Ghanaian agritech Farmerline has stepped in to deliver technologies that are envisaged to increase farmers’ access to high-quality production inputs and education on the best farming practices including on how to better deal with the effects of climate change. Its solutions are also designed to support a quick access to markets by farmers for better incomes and a reduction of post-harvest loss and waste.

$12.9 million pre-Series A funding

Farmerline was founded in 2013 by Alloysius Attah and Emmanuel Owusu Addai. It is now ready for a rapid take-off with plans to reach 300,000 farmers in 2022, a nearly 400% increase in growth compared to last year. It will start its expansion in Ghana before expanding to the neighboring Ivory Coast, accelerated by a fresh $12.9 million ($6.4m equity and $6.5m debt) pre-Series A funding.

The equity round was led by Acumen Resilient Agriculture Fund (ARAF) and FMO, the Dutch entrepreneurial development bank, with participation from Greater Impact Foundation. Debt lenders included DEG, Rabobank, Ceniarth, Rippleworks, Mulago Foundation, Whole Planet Foundation, the Netri Foundation and Kiva.

Kenya-based agritech Apollo raises $40 million in Softbank-led round, joined by Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, CDC

Attah told TechCrunch that the agtech will use its first equity funding to build physical infrastructure like warehouses and distribution networks.

“We think of ourselves as the Amazon of farmers… a digital and physical infrastructure powering a marketplace that allows the movement of goods and services to and from rural areas,” said Attah.

“We plan to use the funding to strengthen our infrastructure, that is warehouses and distribution channels. Having a network of partners that can help us quickly move inputs like fertilizer and seeds to rural areas, and farm produce from rural areas, is important and part of what we do. We don't intend to bring all of the logistics and storage in-house, but we want to be more efficient and that means working with the right partners,” he said.

Founders of Ghanaian agritech Farmerline that delivers technologies that increase farmers&#x002019; access to high-quality production inputs and education on the best farming practices through partner agribusinesses
Founders of Ghanaian agritech Farmerline that delivers technologies that increase farmers’ access to high-quality production inputs and education on the best farming practices through partner agribusinesses

Farmerline delivers quality farm inputs and education on the best farming practices through partner agribusinesses. Image Credits: Farmerline

Greater reach

Farmerline works with agribusinesses (usually small retail shops that stock farm inputs) to ensure that farmers get access to high-quality supplies. These shop owners, usually the first point of knowledge for the farmers, are used by Farmerline to distribute educational material and to gather farmers together for training. The partnering shops use the startup’s Mergdata, a proprietary AI technology platform for supply chain intelligence, to digitize the farmers they serve, and to generate the data the agritech needs to predict the demand of farm supplies.

“We are tapping into that network of agribusiness, and in a way, we are tapping into a network of trust -- the relationship that these shop owners have with farmers to help us expand,” said Attiah.

The partnership with retailers, said Attiah, emerged after Farmerline realized that working directly with the farmers would amount to “competing with local businesses, and it didn't make any sense. The cost of going door to door to each farmer was really high,” he said.

“Working with the agribusinesses made our businesses scalable, and it also helped us make more impact especially during the pandemic when we couldn't travel -- they became our eyes and ears on the ground. We sent trucks full of fertilizer and seeds to them that they would then distribute to farmers. That model worked really well.”

Using Mergdata, Farmerline can tell the performance of their partnering agribusinesses (retail shops), and develop a credit scoring program that guides the extension of business expansion loans.

According to Attiah, the startup more than doubled its direct-reach last year to 79,000 farmers, up from 36,000 in 2020 and 8,000 in 2019.

Moreover, through third party licensing for Mergdata -- which is now used by 180 clients including governments, non-governmental organizations and agri-companies to ensure transparency in their supply chain and traceability -- the agtech has digitized over 1 million farmers in 26 countries across the globe. Benin, in West Africa, uses the platform as a national market information system.

Kenya’s Twiga raises $50M to scale food solutions across Africa

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Buy the dip’ isn’t a good investing strategy, just a good meme

    A now commonplace concept — essentially enshrined as a meme — is “buy the dip” (BTD). While BTD sounds like a wonderful strategy, it may be a hothouse flower and a product of the post-financial crisis bull run. Whenever equity markets (SPX) faltered over the past decade, the Federal Reserve and other central banks rode to the rescue, intentionally or not, providing free portfolio insurance that allowed risk-takers to thrive while punishing the timid.

  • These 5 Oil Companies Enter Earnings Season With Big Momentum

    Marathon Petroleum, Occidental, and the others have been winning the biggest upgrades to earnings estimates among large energy companies.

  • Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker talks about playing on and off ball

    Talen Horton-Tucker seems to have a healthy view of the challenging season he had with the Lakers.

  • Analyst on Musk buying Twitter: ‘It’ll be really interesting to see’ how advertisers react

    Ron Josey, senior internet sector analyst at Citi, discusses Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and how advertisers might react to changes in free speech policies.

  • Saudi Royals Are Selling Homes, Yachts and Art as Crown Prince Cuts Income

    Saudi Arabia’s senior princes have sold more than $600 million worth of real estate, yachts and artwork as they try to raise cash and avoid scrutiny from de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Report: Netflix faces more than just a subscriber problem as stock declines hurt employees

    It's bad enough that Los Gatos-based Netflix has lost nearly 39% of its value in the past week. Now, it's facing another big hit with plunging employee morale, according to one published report.

  • Asian Buyers Trying to Back Out of Purchases of Russian Oil Grade

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian oil refiners are shunning a major export grade from the Russian Far East due to sanctions on a tanker company that ships the cargoes.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayBuyers are now try

  • Shiba Inu Owners Flock to Burn Portal With 11B Tokens Removed

    SHIB valued about $251,000 have been burned in the first 24 hours of operation, data show.

  • It’s Getting Too Expensive to Export Soybeans From Top Grower Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s getting very expensive to export soybeans from Brazil, the world’s top supplier.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayThat’s according to Cargill Inc., one of the biggest global shippers of

  • Meta creating a physical building for its metaverse products

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at Meta's real-life business investments to showcase metaverse products and VR headsets.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Electric vehicle demand spurs ‘white gold’ rush at California's largest lake

    The U.S. path to a future of electric vehicles runs through lithium-rich Imperial Valley, a region better known for its environmental degradation than as a model for sustainability.

  • Palm Oil Rises as Traders Weigh Severity of Indonesia Export Ban

    (Bloomberg) -- Palm oil rebounded as traders assessed the severity of Indonesia’s ban on cooking oil exports that sparked wild swings in the market.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Musk Nears $43 Billion Deal for Twitter as Soon as MondayFears of a complete ban

  • Top Growth Stocks for May 2022

    Growth investing is one of two main fundamental investment strategies, the other being value investing. Investors employing a growth investing strategy will typically place the majority of their portfolio in growth stocks, which are shares of companies with earnings or sales expected to grow at a significantly faster rate than the rest of the market. The primary way that investors expect to earn profits from growth investing is through capital gains.

  • HSBC Says Further Share Buybacks ‘Unlikely’ After Capital Miss

    (Bloomberg) -- HSBC Holdings Plc said additional share buybacks were unlikely this year as a drop in a key measure of its capital strength took the shine off better-than-estimated earnings in the first three months of the year.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Lands Deal to Take Twitter Private for $44 Billion‘Weak Sauce’: Elon Musk’s 2018 Feud With Saudi Fund RevealedAnger in Japan as Ukraine Links Emperor Hirohito to Adolf HitlerKetanji Brown Jackson Won’t Lose Her Seat If Breyer ‘Unretires’Mu

  • JPMorgan’s Stock Has Taken a Blow. Now Is the Time to Buy.

    Investors are unhappy with the bank’s increased spending and its reduced stock buybacks. That just means you can buy a powerful banking franchise on the cheap.

  • Oil steadies after sharp fall; focus on China growth

    Oil prices bounced on Tuesday, steadying after a sharp fall of 4% in the previous session, as worries over China's fuel demand were soothed by the central bank's pledge to support an economy hit by renewed COVID-19 curbs. Brent crude futures were up 59 cents, or 0.58%, at $102.91 a barrel after rising to $103.93 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate contracts were up 34 cents, or 0.35%, at $98.88 per barrel at 0658 GMT after climbing to $99.82 a barrel in early trade.

  • Wells Fargo layoffs hit mortgage operations

    Wells Fargo & Co. has cut staff in its mortgage lending business as rates soared above 5% in recent weeks, putting the brakes on refinancings. The San Francisco bank (NYSE: WFC) declined to say Monday how many were laid off and in what roles and locations the cuts were made. “The home lending displacements last week were the result of cyclical changes in the broader home lending environment,” Wells Fargo spokesperson Edith Robles said in a statement.

  • AMD Could Overcome Slowing Demand for Semis. It’s a Strong Buy, Analyst Says.

    Advanced Micro Devices could be well-positioned to ride out a tough cycle for semiconductor stocks amid slowing consumer demand, according to Raymond James. Analyst Chris Caso upgraded Advanced Micro Devices (ticker: AMD ) on Monday to Strong Buy from Outperform, boosting the shares by 3.2% to $91.01. “As we have become more concerned about cycle risks given potential for slowing consumer demand and elevated inventory levels at customers, we favor those semi companies with strong secular drivers, more muted cyclical exposure and attractive valuations, for which AMD appears well positioned,” Caso wrote in a research note.

  • India's Russian oil purchases since Ukraine invasion more than double 2021 total

    India has bought more than twice as much crude oil from Russia in the two months since its invasion of Ukraine as it did in the whole of 2021, according to Reuters calculations, as Indian refiners snapped up discounted oil that others have shunned. Refiners in India have placed orders for at least 40 million barrels of Russian oil since the invasion on Feb. 24, Reuters calculations based on information from crude tenders and traders show.