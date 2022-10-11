U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,588.84
    -23.55 (-0.65%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,239.19
    +36.31 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,426.19
    -115.91 (-1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,692.92
    +1.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.58
    -2.55 (-2.80%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.00
    -2.20 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    19.15
    -0.47 (-2.37%)
     

  • dólar/euro

    0.9709
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • dólar/libra

    1.0972
    -0.0084 (-0.76%)
     

  • yen/dólar

    145.7870
    +0.0960 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,027.99
    -225.97 (-1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.98
    +0.67 (+0.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,401.25
    -714.86 (-2.64%)
     

Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two that the billionaire claims was a photobomb

Grace Kay,Travis Clark
·3 min read
Ghislaine Maxwell and Elon Musk attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California.
Ghislaine Maxwell and Elon Musk attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter on March 2, 2014 in West Hollywood, California.Kevin Mazur/VF14/WireImage

  • Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly asked Elon Musk to destroy the internet in the famous photo of the two.

  • Musk has previously said that Maxwell's appearance in the picture was a photobomb.

  • The photo was taken at a Vanity Fair event in 2014, but didn't surface on social media until 2020.

Elon Musk's picture with Ghislaine Maxwell may have been more than a photobomb after all.

The photo was taken in 2014 at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in California, but it didn't make a splash on social media until 2020, when Musk took to Twitter to say he didn't know Maxwell "at all."

"She photo-bombed me once at a Vanity Fair party several years ago," he tweeted in July 2020. "Real question is why VF invited her in the first place."

But, the story seems slightly more complicated, according to a recent report from The New York Times. When the photograph was taken, Maxwell asked Musk if there was a way to delete information about oneself off the internet, the Times reported on Tuesday. Maxwell also told the Tesla CEO she wanted him to destroy the internet, a Vanity Fair worker who was standing next to the pair told The Times.

The staffer, who chose to remain anonymous due to potential repercussions, said the pair also discussed aliens and Musk brought up his theory that reality could be a simulation.

Musk did not respond to a request for comment from Insider ahead of publication.

The photo of the billionaire alongside Maxwell, a known associate of Jeffrey Epstein, was widely shared on Twitter earlier this year as well after the billionaire initially offered to buy Twitter for $44 billion in April.

It showed up on Twitter again last week, only this time with a new context note as part of Twitter's new feature Birdwatch, which aims to curb misinformation on the platform by inviting users to vote on helpful context.

tweet featuring the photo had a note at the bottom that said: "The photo of Musk and Maxwell was captured at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party im 2014. It's the only picture of the pair. There's no photo evidence that suggests they conversed. Musk later responded about the picture and said he didn't know Maxwell, and that she 'photobombed' him."

Nearly a week later, though, the note is gone. Twitter confirmed to Insider that a context note can be removed from a tweet if its "helpful" status changes. Context only appears with a tweet if enough Birdwatch contributors with opposing viewpoints vote on it as "helpful."

Only a select test group of Twitter users can submit and vote on context right now, but everyone in the US can see the notes.

In June, Maxwell was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of sex-trafficking girls for Epstein.

In 2020, Insider reported that Epstein introduced Musk's younger brother, Kimbal Musk, to a woman in his entourage in order to get close to the Tesla CEO. Kimbal and the woman dated from 2011 to 2012, and Epstein had received a tour of Elon's company SpaceX in 2012, sources told Insider. At the time, SpaceX denied Epstein received a tour and Musk also said on Twitter that Epstein never toured SpaceX "to the best of our knowledge."

Read The New York Times' full story on its website.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • How To Lock In $75,000 Worth of 9.62% Treasury I Bonds

    You have just a few weeks to pounce on Treasury I bonds' sky-high interest rate. Also called Series I savings bonds, their interest rate is 9.62%.

  • Why Nio Stock Dropped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) is working to expand beyond China, but right now investors are trading the company knowing its main market is still China. Last week, Nio outlined its strategy to continue its push into the European market.

  • Why Netflix Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of streaming powerhouse Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) got pummeled in afternoon trading Tuesday, falling 5.3% on a one-two-three punch of bad news from Wall Street. In rapid succession, Netflix suffered a price target cut, a negative preview of its third-quarter earnings report, and a scathing criticism of the company's plan to add an ad-supported tier to its streaming service. Tic-tac-toe, three in a row, it's nothing but bad news for Netflix today, beginning with StreetInsider reporting that Goldman Sachs has trimmed its price target on the streaming stock to $182 -- and maintains a sell rating on the shares.

  • Is AT&T Stock a Buy Now?

    If you're searching for a low-risk, high-yield dividend stock, this wireless leader could be worth considering.

  • Why Ford Stock Regained Momentum Today

    After plunging nearly 7% yesterday, Ford's (NYSE: F) stock rebounded slightly today. There wasn't any company-specific news that was causing Ford's shares to rise, but some investors may be viewing yesterday's sell-off as a potential buying opportunity. Just yesterday, Ford's stock fell hard after UBS analyst Patrick Hummel downgraded the stock to a sell rating, down from his previous neutral rating.

  • Did you buy a house before 2022? If the answer is 'no,' you will likely be on the wrong end of financial inequality over the next decade — here's why

    And it's not impacting the country equally either.

  • Bang Billionaire’s Empire of Caffeine Crashes Into Bankruptcy

    (Bloomberg) -- It should have been a weekend of celebration for billionaire Jack Owoc.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceChipmaker Rout Engulfs TSMC, Samsung With $240 Billion Wiped OutOn Instagram, he blew out the candles atop a massive birthday cake dedicated to his blockbuster product, Bang Energy.

  • Stocks fall, Microsoft stock in the red

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brad Smith breaks down how stocks are trading on Tuesday.

  • Tesla Deliveries From China Plant Set Record But Trail Views

    Tesla reportedly delivered a record number of vehicles from its China plant in September, but the figure still fell short of analyst views.

  • Is Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Worth US$6.7 Based On Its Intrinsic Value?

    Does the October share price for Lumen Technologies, Inc. ( NYSE:LUMN ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Is Upstart Stock a Buy Right Now?

    The fintech company has seen its share price fall significantly in 2022, but a lower price doesn't make Upstart stock a buy.

  • ‘There Are Many Stocks That Are Already Reflecting a Recession’: Morgan Stanley Says It’s Time to Buy These 2 Beaten-Down Names

    Those hoping for the fourth quarter to herald a stock market comeback have been disappointed so far. A late-year rally has yet to properly materialize with the market still factoring further turmoil as the fight against inflation continues and the specter of a recession remains. However, while the prospect of a recession looms, Morgan Stanley’s Investment Management Managing Director Andrew Slimmon points out that many stocks already appear to be taking for granted the likelihood of a recession.

  • 11 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 11 best pipeline and MLP stocks to buy. If you want to skip our industry primer and head on to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Pipeline and MLP Stocks to Buy. Taking stock of the […]

  • Here’s how you’ll know stock-market lows are finally here, says legendary investor who called ’87 crash

    Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.

  • Down More Than 60%: Analysts Say Buy These 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Before They Rebound

    After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive

  • BOE’s Bailey Has a Message for Funds: ‘You've Got Three Days’ to Wind Up Positions

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey warned fund managers they have until the end of this week to wind up positions that they can’t maintain before the central bank halts its market support, triggering a selloff in the pound and US stocks.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe Most Powerful Buyers in Treasuries Are All Bailing at OnceChipmaker R

  • Fed’s Mester says there’s been no progress on inflation, so interest rates need to move higher

    With little or no progress made on bringing inflation down, the Federal Reserve needs to continue raising rates, Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester said.

  • Why Qualcomm Stock Stock Is Falling Hard Today

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.

  • Marvell Technology Has Yet to Form a Bottom Pattern

    Marvell Technology has been taking a beating on the charts since December. Prices have been cut in half and still strong buyers of the stock have not stayed around for long. Let's see if our strategy from August 26 needs updating.

  • Do Options Traders Know Something About Ford (F) Stock We Don't?

    Investors need to pay close attention to Ford (F) stock based on the movements in the options market lately.