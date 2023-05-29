GHL Systems Berhad (KLSE:GHLSYS) investors are sitting on a loss of 47% if they invested a year ago

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. While individual stocks can be big winners, plenty more fail to generate satisfactory returns. For example, the GHL Systems Berhad (KLSE:GHLSYS) share price is down 48% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 2.0%. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 35% in the last three years. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 13% in the last 90 days.

Now let's have a look at the company's fundamentals, and see if the long term shareholder return has matched the performance of the underlying business.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the GHL Systems Berhad share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 0.5%. It's quite possible that growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the the market had expectations of much higher growth, last year. But looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

GHL Systems Berhad's revenue is actually up 14% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that GHL Systems Berhad shareholders are down 47% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 2.0%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 3% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand GHL Systems Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with GHL Systems Berhad .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

