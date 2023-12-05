GHL Systems Berhad's (KLSE:GHLSYS) largest shareholders are private equity firms with 49% ownership, institutions own 24%

Key Insights

Significant control over GHL Systems Berhad by private equity firms implies that the general public has more power to influence management and governance-related decisions

The top 3 shareholders own 59% of the company

Insider ownership in GHL Systems Berhad is 15%

If you want to know who really controls GHL Systems Berhad (KLSE:GHLSYS), then you'll have to look at the makeup of its share registry. And the group that holds the biggest piece of the pie are private equity firms with 49% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

Meanwhile, institutions make up 24% of the company’s shareholders. Institutions will often hold stock in bigger companies, and we expect to see insiders owning a noticeable percentage of the smaller ones.

Let's delve deeper into each type of owner of GHL Systems Berhad, beginning with the chart below.

View our latest analysis for GHL Systems Berhad

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About GHL Systems Berhad?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

GHL Systems Berhad already has institutions on the share registry. Indeed, they own a respectable stake in the company. This suggests some credibility amongst professional investors. But we can't rely on that fact alone since institutions make bad investments sometimes, just like everyone does. It is not uncommon to see a big share price drop if two large institutional investors try to sell out of a stock at the same time. So it is worth checking the past earnings trajectory of GHL Systems Berhad, (below). Of course, keep in mind that there are other factors to consider, too.

We note that hedge funds don't have a meaningful investment in GHL Systems Berhad. Our data shows that Actis LLP is the largest shareholder with 39% of shares outstanding. The second and third largest shareholders are Wee Loh and Apis Partners LLP, with an equal amount of shares to their name at 10%. Wee Loh, who is the second-largest shareholder, also happens to hold the title of Senior Key Executive.

Story continues

A more detailed study of the shareholder registry showed us that 3 of the top shareholders have a considerable amount of ownership in the company, via their 59% stake.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of GHL Systems Berhad

The definition of an insider can differ slightly between different countries, but members of the board of directors always count. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

It seems insiders own a significant proportion of GHL Systems Berhad. Insiders own RM132m worth of shares in the RM856m company. This may suggest that the founders still own a lot of shares. You can click here to see if they have been buying or selling.

General Public Ownership

The general public, who are usually individual investors, hold a 11% stake in GHL Systems Berhad. While this size of ownership may not be enough to sway a policy decision in their favour, they can still make a collective impact on company policies.

Private Equity Ownership

With a stake of 49%, private equity firms could influence the GHL Systems Berhad board. Some might like this, because private equity are sometimes activists who hold management accountable. But other times, private equity is selling out, having taking the company public.

Next Steps:

It's always worth thinking about the different groups who own shares in a company. But to understand GHL Systems Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for GHL Systems Berhad you should know about.

Ultimately the future is most important. You can access this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the last twelve months, which refer to the 12-month period ending on the last date of the month the financial statement is dated. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.